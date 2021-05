When I graduated from high school, instead of just saying “congratulations” my Grandma told me, “the more you learn, the more you realize you have to learn.” I was sort of mad at the time – but I realize now in hindsight, that she was right. It has also driven me to be a lifetime learner. I was excited to pass along my own advice to DPS’s graduating class of 2021 with the awesome Impart outreach project – which gave a book to every graduating senior chock full of advice from Colorado leaders. Do you have someone graduating, getting married, giving birth or celebrating a milestone birthday? Consider getting your own crew to give some advice in a keepsake book.