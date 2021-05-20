Brazil: Breweries fined heavily for employing undocumented Venezuelan migrants whom they deprived of basic rights

Following the sanctions imposed by the U.S., Britain and Canada on China in March 2021 over its persecution of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang – which join the sanctions imposed on China in July 2020 for passing a law restricting political freedom in Hong Kong – China's ambassador in Syria, Feng Biao, published an article in the Syrian daily Al-Ba'th titled "Enough with the American and Western Hypocrisy regarding Human Rights and Democracy." In the article, the ambassador accused the U.S. and the West of baselessly blackening China's reputation and harming its interests, and of fomenting insurgency in Hong Kong. They do this, he said, under the pretext of defending democracy and human rights, but their real aim is to spark chaos in China in order to topple the Communist Party regime. However, they will not be successful, because China today is not what it was in the past, he stated. The ambassador added that no country in the world devotes more efforts than China to the welfare of the Uyghurs and to the prosperity and growth of Hong Kong.