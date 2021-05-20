newsbreak-logo
Pharmaceuticals

Vaccine hesitancy among paediatric nurses: Prevalence and associated factors.

physiciansweekly.com
 19 hours ago

This study describes the prevalence of vaccine hesitancy associated with the Catalan systematic childhood vaccination calendar and some related psychosocial determinants among paediatric primary care nurses in Barcelona (Spain). Cross-sectional descriptive study. In 2017 we invited the paediatric nurses (N = 165) working in Barcelona public primary health centres with...

Pharmaceuticalstctmd.com

VTE Risk Higher After Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine, Study Affirms

Venous thromboembolic (VTE) events are indeed increased after people get the COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford/AstraZeneca, but the absolute risk is low considering the proven effectiveness of vaccination and the continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 around the globe, researchers report in the BMJ. After vaccination programs got underway, spontaneous reports of thrombotic...
Public HealthCNN

The pandemic can't end unless the world helps India. Immediately

Dr. Bhavna Lall (@lall_bhavna) is an internal medicine physician and a clinical assistant professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine. Dr. Pooja Gala is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Medicine and Department of Population Health at New York University. Dr. Reshma Gupta (@ReshmaGuptaMD) is an associate professor of Internal Medicine at University of California Health in Sacramento. Dr. Jay Bhatt (@bhangrajay) is an internal medicine physician and on faculty at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health. Dr. Shikha Jain (@ShikhaJainMD) is an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at the University of Illinois in Chicago. Dr. Ali Khan (@alikhan28) is a general internist in Chicago. Dr. Lipi Roy (@lipiroy) is an internal medicine physician and medical director of COVID Isolation and Quarantine Sites for Housing Works in New York City. Dr. Vineet Arora is the Herbert T. Abelson professor of medicine at University of Chicago Medicine (@FutureDocs). The opinions expressed here are their own. Read more opinion at CNN.
PharmaceuticalsWorld Socialist Web Site

German government opposes lifting of patents on coronavirus vaccines

Germany’s government is resisting with all means at its disposal the lifting of the patents on coronavirus vaccines. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation, has been advocating an end to the patents for some time in order to overcome the shortage of vaccines in developing countries. More than 100 member countries of the World Trade Organisation, led by South Africa and India, have launched such an initiative. Several non-government organisations, including Doctors Without Borders, are supporting the call.
HealthNature.com

Prevalence and risk factors of anxiety and depression among the community-dwelling elderly in Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, Myanmar

Providing elderly mental healthcare in Myanmar is challenging due to the growing elderly population and limited health resources. To understand common mental health problems among Myanmar elderly, this study explored the prevalence and risk factors of anxiety and depression among the elderly in the Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, Myanmar. A cross-sectional study was conducted among 655 elderly by face-to-face interviews with a pretested questionnaire. Descriptive analysis and multiple logistic regression analyses were performed. The prevalence of anxiety and depression were 39.4% (33.5% for males and 42.4% for females) and 35.6% (33.0% for males and 36.9% for females), respectively. The adjusted odds ratio of having anxiety was significant for having low education level, having comorbidity, having BMI < 21.3, poor dental health, no social participation, and having no one to consult regarding personal problems, while that of having depression was significant for having comorbidity, having BMI < 21.3, poor vision, and having no one to consult regarding personal problems. The reported prevalence of anxiety and depression indicate the demand for mental healthcare services among Myanmar elderly. Myanmar needs to improve its elderly care, mental healthcare, and social security system to reflect the actual needs of its increasing elderly population. Screening for anxiety and depression among elderly with comorbidities should be promoted. Raising community awareness of mental health, encouraging social participation, and supportive counselling are also essential in combating anxiety and depression among Myanmar elderly.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Independent

Pfizer vaccine ‘95% effective against coronavirus,’ real-world data from Israel shows

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can provide more than 95 per cent protection against infection, severe illness and death from Covid, according to a groundbreaking study in Israel.The middle eastern country currently leads the world in its inoculation programme, with more than half (56 per cent) of its population having already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Back in January, Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a deal with Pfizer to send in-depth statistical results data in exchange for hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses a week. It has allowed experts to assess the jab’s effectiveness, on a...
Pharmaceuticalsgoodmenproject.com

The West Is Practicing Vaccine Apartheid at a Global Level

More than an eighth of the world’s population living in rich countries—the United States, Canada, the UK, and the EU—have access to more than 50 percent of the world’s vaccine doses. According to Our World in Data, about 112 million people in the United States alone received at least a single vaccine jab by April 8. This is more than 12 times higher than the total number of people vaccinated in the entire continent of Africa—which has four times the population of the United States. On April 8, the World Health Organization said that “nearly 13 million of the 31.6 million doses delivered so far [to 45 African countries] have been administered.”
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

World Health Organisation approves emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

The World Health Organisation has given authorisation for emergency use of a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinopharm, potentially paving the way for millions of doses to reach needy countries through a UN-backed programme. The decision by a WHO technical advisory group opens the possibility that the Sinopharm vaccine could...
Worldpandemic.news

COVID-19 vaccines to decimate world population, warns microbiologist … and it’s already happening in India and Brazil

A world-renowned microbiologist has warned that that the new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are contributing to the decimation of the world’s population. In an exclusive interview with The New American this month, German microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi explained how coronavirus vaccines affect the body at the cellular level. He warned that these vaccines are set to cause a global catastrophe and decimate the human population.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Rich countries have a moral duty to share their COVID-19 vaccines

Usually, World Immunisation Week is a chance for those of us who research vaccines to reinforce the message about their importance in saving lives. From whooping cough to polio, measles to meningitis, vaccines have quietly been saving millions of lives, every year, for decades. Usually, nobody really cares or takes...