Mobile nudges and financial incentives to improve coverage of timely neonatal vaccination in rural areas (GEVaP trial): A 3-armed cluster randomized controlled trial in Northern Ghana.

physiciansweekly.com
 19 hours ago

Despite progress in vaccination coverage, timeliness of childhood vaccination remains a challenge in many settings. We aimed to assess if mobile phone-based reminders and incentives to health workers and caregivers could increase timely neonatal vaccination in a rural, low-resource setting. We conducted an open-label cluster randomized controlled 1:1:1 trial with...

www.physiciansweekly.com
Public HealthPosted by
FL Radio Group

Free Citizen Public Health Training Program Now Open

The Citizen Public Health Training Course for New Yorkers to learn about preparedness for and prevention of public health emergencies from top public health experts is now open. This free, online course, delivered by the New York State Department of Health in partnership with Cornell University and supported by the State University of New York, will prepare and equip New Yorkers to become NYS Citizen Public Health Leaders and build an informed network of community health leaders across the state.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

To raise COVID vaccination rates, rely on primary care physicians

It’s critical that we get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s also critical where we can get the vaccine. The Biden administration acknowledged this fact on May 4 when it announced plans to “launch a comprehensive strategy to make vaccinations available in more places—with a focus on pediatricians and family physicians—and to continue to build trust with teens and their parents.”
Health ServicesMedPage Today

Telehealth for Prenatal Care Gets Seal of Approval From Patients, Providers

Patients and providers felt that prenatal care via telemedicine was safer, more accessible, and cost-effective during the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey found. Three-quarters of patients stated that they felt safer using telehealth for their obstetrics care during the pandemic, with 18% responding that they would have forgone care if telehealth wasn't available, reported Karampreet Kaur, a medical student at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.
HealthNature.com

A community-based randomized controlled trial providing weekly iron-folic acid supplementation increased serum- ferritin, -folate and hemoglobin concentration of adolescent girls in southern Ethiopia

Adequate micronutrient status during adolescence can break the inter-generational cycle of malnutrition. This study evaluated the effect of community-based weekly iron-folic acid supplementation (WIFAS) on serum ferritin (SF), serum folate (SFol) and hemoglobin concentration (Hb) among adolescent girls. A community-based, individually randomized-controlled trial (RCT) was conducted in four villages of Wolaita and Hadiya zones. Adolescent girls (n = 226) aged 10–19 years were recruited and randomly assigned (n = 113/group) into: (i) WIFAS and (ii) control (no intervention) groups. Anthropometry, Hb concentration, and serum ferritin (SF), SFol, and C-reactive protein (CRP) was analyzed at baseline and endline. Baseline Hb, SF, SFol and CRP concentrations were similar in both groups (P > 0.05). About 47–49% of adolescents had marginal iron store (< 50 µg/l). Hb, SF, and SFol concentrations increased in the intervention group, but not in the control group (P < 0.05). Marginal iron store decreased from 49 to 12% after 3-months of WIFAS; whereas, the proportion of adolescents with elevated SF (> 15 µg/l) was slightly higher in the WIFAS than in the control group (P = 0.06). After adjusting for confounding factors in the multiple linear regression model, a three-months WIFAS intervention was associated with an improvement of 4.10 ng/ml in serum folate, 39.1 μg/l in serum ferritin, and 1.2 g/dl in hemoglobin concentration relative to the control group (P < 0.001). WIFAS intervention for three-months was effective in reducing iron and folate deficiency in adolescent girls. Future studies should evaluate the long-term impact of intermittent WIFAS.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

10 health system CEOs pledge to improve healthcare worker protections

Ten health system CEOs nationwide have signed the CEO Declaration of Principles, outlining a three-pillar renewed commitment to improve safety, well-being and equity for healthcare workers. The declaration expands the safety definition to include safeguarding psychological and emotional well-being of healthcare workers, promoting health justice by declaring equity and anti-racism...
Health Servicesmdlinx.com

What the Most Recent Stimulus Does for Doctors and Healthcare

The American Rescue Plan, recently passed by Congress, is a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that includes measures such as extending the expanded unemployment benefits, more direct payments to individuals, and emergency paid leave to more than 100 million Americans. It also features some relief and support for American doctors. Reading through this 242-page document, you’ll find some benefits for physicians who have lost revenue due to the pandemic, or struggled with other challenges, as well as support for patients who were hit hardest by the pandemic.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 pandemic provides an opportunity to reimagine health care

For decades policymakers have tried to achieve what COVID-19 did in a year: improve the front lines of health care at scale. Nearly overnight, virtual visits to hospitals and clinics — including community health centers, which serve our most vulnerable patients — surged by more than 50 percent. Between January 2020 and 2021, the number of VA telehealth appointments increased by 1,831 percent. Testing for upper respiratory viral illnesses shifted from inefficient and sometimes unsafe settings (e.g., crowded waiting rooms where viruses can be transmitted to other patients and health workers) to drive-through testing sites. Vaccination sites moved from facility-based to community locations (including football stadiums, pharmacies and local organizations) to improve access for hard-to-reach populations.
Minoritiesajmc.com

What We’re Reading: AMA Issues Anti-Racism Plan; Reporting Vaccinations at Nursing Homes; Few COVID-19 Patients Carry Community’s Virus

The American Medical Association announces an anti-racism plan; CMS requires nursing homes to report vaccination rates; a minority of COVID-19 carriers are responsible for the bulk of a community's virus spread. AMA Plans to Tackle Structural Racism. The American Medical Association (AMA), the nation’s largest professional association of physicians, released...
Health ServicesMedPage Today

Primary Care Needs an Overhaul, Report Says

WASHINGTON -- Primary care needs an overhaul if it is going to work the way that it should in the U.S., according to a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. "High-quality primary care is the foundation of a high-functioning healthcare system and is critical for achieving...
PharmaceuticalsAPG of Wisconsin

Physicians from across state urge people to get vaccinations

The following important message on COVID-19 vaccinations is made on behalf of physician chief medical officers of Wisconsin health systems and hospitals. COVID-19 has been with us now for more than a year. We’ve been through a lot together –illness, death, economic hardship and the disruption of the lives we cherish, including the close personal interactions that we as humans need to thrive. And while we’ve shown collective resolve in fighting the disease and adapting to its threat, what we all really crave is getting back to the people and things we miss. Vaccines offer us precisely that hope.
Medical & Biotechhawaiitelegraph.com

Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Start of the REBORN1(C) Clinical Trial

First ever Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate the effect of cannabis against an opioid treatment. QIXLEEF™ has the potential to transform the pain market. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ('Tetra' or the 'Company') (TSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF)(FRA:JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development today announced the start of the REBORN1© clinical trial. This trial is designed to evaluate the effect of the Company's inhaled proprietary drug formulation, QIXLEEF™, against immediate release oral morphine sulfate on onset of pain relief in people living with cancer. QIXLEEF™ is a botanical drug product with a 'fixed ratio' of THC and CBD and is inhaled through a Class 2 medical device vaporizer.
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Change in Dysfunctional Sleep-Related Beliefs is Associated with Changes in Sleep and Other Health Outcomes Among Older Veterans With Insomnia: Findings From a Randomized Controlled Trial.

Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBTI) targets changing dysfunctional sleep-related beliefs. The impact of these changes on daytime functioning in older adults is unknown. We examined whether changes in sleep-related beliefs from pre- to post-CBTI predicted changes in sleep and other outcomes in older adults. Data included 144 older veterans...
Public Healthkathmandupost.com

Covid-19 hospitals in Province 1 overwhelmed with patients

Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, a major health institution in Province 1, has stopped admitting new Covid-19 patients citing a lack of beds. The institute on Saturday refused to admit two critically ill Covid-19 patients brought from Jhapa and Udayapur districts and referred them to health institutions in Biratnagar, the provincial headquarters.
Public Healthcountynewscenter.com

Recognizing the Hard Work of County Health Nurses

In recognition of National Nurses Month, the County would like to celebrate its 892 nurses and thank them for their commitment and dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare to the region. Health and Human Services Agency nurses provide individualized care that is timely, effective, and equitable, treating some of the most...