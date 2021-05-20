newsbreak-logo
Science

The effect of umbilical cord blood spexin, free 25(OH) vitamin D3 and adipocytokine levels on intrauterine growth and anthropometric measurements in newborns.

 19 hours ago

Spexin is a newly described peptide and is known to reduce the uptake of long-chain fatty acids into adipocytes. The serum spexin levels of obese children between the ages of 12-18 are lower. The effect of serum spexin and free 25(OH) vitamin D3 levels on intrauterine development in newborns is unknown. Our aims is to evaluate the effects of spexin and adipocytokin levels in the cord blood of term newborn babies on the weight of the baby according to the gestation age (GA) and anthropometric measurement results. Babies who were born in our hospital and whose GA was ≥37 weeks were evaluated in three groups as appropriate for GA (AGA), small for GA (SGA) and large for GA (LGA). A total of 84 babies, including an equal number of infants in AGA, SGA and LGA groups, were included in the study. Spexin, leptin, active ghrelin, free 25(OH) vitamin D3, glucose, and insulin levels in the cord blood of infants were examined at birth. The results were compared according to GA and birth weight (BW). There was no statistically significant difference between groups in terms of mean spexin, active ghrelin, free 25(OH) vitamin D3, and insulin levels. The mean leptin level was significantly higher in LGA group than SGA and AGA groups (p 0.004). The mean spexin and leptin levels were higher in girls than in boys (respectively p value 0.029, 0.003). Although there is a significant positive correlation between BW, head circumference, height, umbilical circumference, umbilical circumference/height ratio and the mean leptin levels (p < 0.001), there was no significant correlation between mean spexin, active ghrelin, free 25 (OH) vitamin D3, insulin, and glucose levels. This study suggests that spexin may not have an effect on intrauterine development.

