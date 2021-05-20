The Columbia Press

Patti is a born and raised Tucsonan who, after attending the University of Arizona, became a pharmacist. She always kept up with politics, but the “chaos and insanity of 2016” brought Patti to the PCDP Headquarters, and she’s been volunteering ever since, making calls and answering the office phone. Although she’s learned a lot from working here over the last five years, Patti says that her favorite part about volunteering is really the people she has met while working in the office. Even though it is quiet for the time being, there is still plenty to do. We are so grateful for all the (socially distanced) work Patti has continued to do in preparation for PCDP to re-open!