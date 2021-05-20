newsbreak-logo
Astoria, OR

The Columbia Press

thecolumbiapress.com
 19 hours ago

Three Clatsop County institutions are among the 78 organizations in the Northwest that will receive grants from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. The trust, which supports nonprofit groups and organizations in the five Northwest states, was established in 1975 by Melvin Jack Murdock, co-founder of the electronics company Tektronix. More...

Columbia County recorded 12 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the past weekend, bring the county's total case count to 1,759, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Columbia County has recorded 29 deaths since the pandemic spread across the state in the spring of 2020. Statewide, there are two...