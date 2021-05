As I visit our hospital campuses and speak with our health care workers, I’m so proud — and frankly, a little astounded — to see how dedicated Geisinger employees are to caring for their neighbors. These are the people still battling the COVID-19 pandemic while also providing the chronic and preventive care we need and being here for our neighbors when emergencies happen. They continue to step up to the front lines every day without fail. You can see the determination in their eyes as they help us get closer to a sense of normalcy.