Development of single-cell-level microfluidic technology for long-term growth visualization of living cultures of Mycobacterium smegmatis

Inflammation is a key factor in the development and complications of various diseases because it has a complex pathogenesis. Andrographis paniculate (Burm. f.) Nees (Chuan Xinlian) is a well-known form of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) applied in clearing heat and detoxification. Also, it is rich in bioactive lactones, with various anti-inflammatory activities. Here, network pharmacology combined with molecular biology experimental approach was used to predict and verify the potential molecular mechanism of Chuan Xinlian in treating inflammation. The bioactive ingredients of Chuan Xinlian were obtained from the TCMSP database and literature. Besides, the targets of Chuan Xinlian and inflammation were collected based on the multi-source databases and used to generate the PPI network. Network topology analysis and functional enrichment analysis were used to screen hub genes and their mechanisms. Molecular docking simulation was performed to evaluate the binding activity between the predicted hub genes and the bioactive ingredients. Additionally, LPS-induced NO production in RAW264.7 cell inflammatory response, RT-PCR and Western blot were used to validate the efficacy of the Chuan Xinlian in the treatment of inflammation. Network analysis outcomes indicated that five targets (IL-6, VEGFA, PTGST2, TNF-α, and MMP-9) were identified as the key targets of Chuan Xinlian in the treatment of inflammation. Further, molecular docking findings revealed that the majority of the bioactive ingredients exhibited a strong binding efficacy towards the predicted hub genes. Functional analysis results showed that the potential mechanisms were primarily concentrated in key pathways including cancer, immunology, and inflammation process. Moreover, RT-PCR and Western blot analysis indicated that Chuan Xinlian extract suppressed the production of inflammatory mediators with anti-inflammatory effects. Our study shows that Chuan Xinlian potentially exerts an anti-inflammatory effect via key pathways including cancer, immunology, and inflammation process. This suggests that Chuan Xinlian has a potential anti-inflammatory action, thereby providing a scientific reference for clinical studies.