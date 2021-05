U.S. stocks are slipping in Monday afternoon trading to tack more losses onto last week’s stumble, as worries about inflation continue to dog Wall Street. Tech stocks once again were taking the brunt of the losses, and they helped pull the S&P 500 down by 0.5%, as of 2:20 p.m. Eastern time. The benchmark index is coming off a 1.4% weekly drop from its record high, which would have been even worse if not for a rebound in the back half of last week.