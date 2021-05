Whether you’ve experienced it firsthand, or know someone that has, it’s not entirely uncommon for Americans to have issues getting to sleep on a nightly basis. According to a study conducted by Consumer Reports, about 27% of all Americans have experienced some issue or another when it comes to sleeping. While certain strategies like limiting screen time or reading an old-fashioned book before bed can help, sometimes you might just need a bit of noise to help you fall asleep — and that’s where sleep headphones can come in handy.