Preview: UFC Fight Night 188 Prelims

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to the UFC Apex on Saturday in Las Vegas opens with a solid seven-fight slate. The featured UFC Fight Night 188 prelim between featherweights Ricardo Ramos and Bill Algeo provides the most guaranteed action, but there are other fights worth watching. In a pleasant surprise, Chris Barnett makes his organizational debut at heavyweight against Ben Rothwell. Meanwhile, there are other familiar names dotting the lineup, including “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 11 winner Court McGee, who meets Claudio Silva.