UFC

Preview: UFC Fight Night 188 Prelims

By Tom Feely
Sherdog
 19 hours ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to the UFC Apex on Saturday in Las Vegas opens with a solid seven-fight slate. The featured UFC Fight Night 188 prelim between featherweights Ricardo Ramos and Bill Algeo provides the most guaranteed action, but there are other fights worth watching. In a pleasant surprise, Chris Barnett makes his organizational debut at heavyweight against Ben Rothwell. Meanwhile, there are other familiar names dotting the lineup, including “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 11 winner Court McGee, who meets Claudio Silva.

www.sherdog.com
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Smart TV
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCNew York Post

UFC Fight Night: Marina Rodriguez poised to top Michelle Waterson

The APEX in Las Vegas hosts this week’s UFC Fight Night, while next week’s UFC 262 is set to take place in front of a raucous crowd at T-Mobile Arena. Things are slowly returning to normal in the UFC, Nevada and the world, and it’s exciting to anticipate viewing events that will be open to public attendance.
UFCESPN

Ryan Benoit fails weigh-in, pulled from UFC Fight Night card over dehydration concerns

Ryan Benoit has been removed from this weekend's UFC card after a scary scene at weigh-ins. Benoit missed weight by 3 pounds on his second attempt Friday morning, coming in at 129 pounds for a flyweight bout in Las Vegas. He was scheduled to fight Zarrukh Adashev at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, but that bout has now been canceled due to a Benoit weight management issue, UFC officials confirmed with ESPN.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Hawes meets Deron Winn at UFC Fight Night on July 17

Phil Hawes already knew what was next before making the walk against Kyle Daukaus at UFC on ESPN 24. Prior to defeating Daukaus by unanimous decision Saturday, Hawes (11-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) was double booked to face Deron Winn (7-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) at UFC Fight Night on July 17. Pending the results of his medical suspension, it will be right back to work for Hawes, who will take on standout wrestler Winn in two months.
UFCESPN

Jack Hermansson-Edmen Shahbazyan off UFC 262, pushed back a week to Fight Night card

The UFC has lost another key bout from this weekend's card. The UFC heads back on the road for another full capacity crowd at UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The evening will focus on the future of the lightweight division as Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fight for the UFC lightweight title vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson odds, predictions: MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks

Marina Rodriguez says she isn't sure if she will get a title shot if she wins Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson main event against fellow contender Michelle Waterson. The sixth-ranked Rodriguez and ninth-ranked Waterson agreed to a short-notice, five-round fight to help salvage a UFC fight card that was depleted by the postponement of a bantamweight bout between former champion T.J. Dillashaw and second-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen. The winner of Saturday's main event will move closer to the title picture in a crowded women's strawweight division.
UFCBloody Elbow

Paulo Costa to fight Jared Cannonier on Aug. 21 at UFC Fight Night event

Paulo Costa will return to the Octagon on Aug. 21 to take on top-five middleweight Jared Cannonier in the UFC Fight Night 194 main event. MMA Fighting confirmed the matchup on Wednesday following an initial report by ESPN. Costa, who hasn’t fought since his crushing TKO loss to Israel Adesanya...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 26 card: Geoff Neal vs Neil Magny full fight preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight scrappers Geoff Neal and Neil Magny will collide this weekend (Sat., May 8, 2021) at UFC Vegas 26 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Neal rode a five-fight UFC win streak with a handful of knockout wins into his first main event slot back...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill rescheduled for UFC Fight Night on June 5

It didn’t take long for Amanda Ribas and Angela Hill to get a new date. After their strawweight bout was canceled on just hours’ notice at this past weekend’s UFC event, Ribas (10-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) and Hill (13-9 MMA, 8-9 UFC) have been paired back up for UFC Fight Night on June 5. The event is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but broadcast plans haven’t been announced.
UFCABQJournal

It’s a bad (UFC Fight) Night for the home team

Based on what happened in Vegas, perhaps three New Mexico fighters should have stayed in New Mexico. In the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Albuquerque’s Michelle Waterson lost by unanimous decision to Brazil’s Marina Rodriguez in a five-round flyweight fight. In...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nevada approves three June UFC Fight Night events in Las Vegas

The UFC can hold three events in June in Las Vegas after being approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission. At Wednesday’s NAC monthly meeting, the UFC’s requests to hold Fight Night events on June 5, June 19 and June 26 at the UFC Apex all were given the green light. These were three of the UFC events that were pending a location for the month of June. The only other UFC event not planned for Las Vegas is UFC 262, which is set to host a rematch between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.