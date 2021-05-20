newsbreak-logo
Harris To Asian Americans: Turn Pain And Outrage Into Political Power

By Juana Summers
North Country Public Radio
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Harris on Wednesday urged Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to turn their pain, after a year marked by a surge of racially motivated attacks, into power. She also praised the passage of legislation to address the increase in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related
MinoritiesNBC Video

Rising Together: Asian American Activists

As the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic, Asian Americans found themselves battling a rise in racially-motivated attacks. NBC News' Vicky Nguyen hears from a new generation of activists coming together to fight against the hate.
Congress & CourtsWRAL

Harris headlines unity summit for AAPI community

CNN — Vice President Kamala Harris will serve as the keynote speaker for a virtual unity summit for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders this week, her latest outreach to a community that has faced a wave of racially motivated crimes during the pandemic and is growing as a voting bloc.
Minoritiesasamnews.com

South Asians & Indians feel disconnected From Asian Americans

Marriage and family therapist Ulash Dunlap has always considered herself a part of the Asian community, especially having grown up in the United Kingdom where there was a large South Asian community. But when she came to the United States, she was surprised to find out that some people didn’t perceive her that way.
Minoritiespsychologytoday.com

Facing Asian American Discrimination with Resolve

Discrimination and violence against Asian Americans is on the rise, with a 164 percent jump in hate crimes. Recent politics and pandemic-related attributions have polarized anti-Asian sentiment. Most people cannot think of Asian role models, and if they do, the majority think only of famous film stars. Many people do...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Kamala Harris is confronting the challenge of a lifetime

On Monday afternoon, Kamala Harris met with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to brief them on what may be the most complex challenge she’ll face as Vice President: The effort to address root causes of migrations from Central America. If Republicans had their way, our entire conversation about the...
MinoritiesAthens Banner-Herald

Opinion: Nation must address violence against Asian Americans sparked by COVID

Some very troubling data was released this month from the Stop AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Hate reporting center that showed 6,603 attacks in the United States targeting Asians that occurred from March 2020 to March 2021. Resentment toward Asian Americans has been building throughout the pandemic as incendiary political...
MinoritiesMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Is ‘Native American’ politically correct?

I had a funny exchange with a healthcare worker at the Nimiipuu clinic this week. As she was drawing blood I had asked why the clinic was closed the following day. I didn’t make out what she said and asked, “what’s that? Say again.”. She repeated, “Mumble.”. I asked again,...
Utah Stateutahbusiness.com

Asian Americans are experiencing racism in Utah

Recent violent racial attacks that led to the murder of six Asian women in Atlanta in March 2021 forced national conversations around racism with an expanded scope on anti-Asian racial violence. The weekend after the Atlanta shooting, a letter was sent to the homes and businesses of several Asian Americans...
Religionthenewcivilrightsmovement.com

Newsmax Host Blasted for Antisemitic Claim That Jewish Americans’ ‘Home State’ Is Israel

Far right wing Newsmax TV host Grant Stinchfield is under fire after delivering an antisemitic claim that Jewish Americans’ “home country” is Israel, not America. In a segment attacking President Joe Biden for not controlling the violent attacks in the Middle East Stinchfield showed Rabbi Jacob Shmuel “Shmuley” Boteach, who was in New York City demanding Biden “show moral leadership” in the conflict.
Minoritiesloc.gov

Honoring Asian Americans: A Cornerstone of American Business

This post was written by Lynn Weinstein a Business Reference Librarian in the Science, Technology, and Business Division. Asian-owned businesses make up 10 percent of all businesses in United States (approximately 555,262 employer establishments), and during the COVID-19 pandemic many have felt the effects of a new rise in anti-Asian sentiment. Some Asian American businesses have been boycotted or vandalized, and some employees and owners have been physically and verbally abused.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Newsmax defends host facing blowback for calling Israel 'home country' of American Jews

Newsmax is standing by one of its hosts for a comment he made regarding Jewish Americans, which critics say espoused an antisemitic dual-loyalty trope. The host, Grant Stinchfield, caused an uproar on his show Wednesday when he addressed the deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinians this week, alluding to how Jewish Democrats in the United States are reacting to President Joe Biden's response to the violence.
MinoritiesThe Hill

Becoming Asian American

As we celebrate Asian/Pacific Heritage month, particularly during this year of the violence against Asian Americans, it’s worth reflecting on the genesis of this marker. Begun as a week that turned into a month during the presidency of President George H.W. Bush in 1990, it was based on the arrival dates of Japanese immigrants on May 7, 1843 and the presence of Chinese workers to build the First Transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. It was understood that coming from hundreds of countries and regions in Asia and the Pacific with many disparate cultures and thousands of languages, what we had in common was not our “Asian-ness” but our American experience, our American stories of arrival on new shores. The celebration, we hoped, was to highlight the processes by which each one of us came to own our American-ness and in turn, expand the notions of what it means to be American. As we are painfully aware now, what unites Asian Americans today is fear; caused by shared experiences of persistently being seen as the other, (read “foreigners”) in our adopted land, often resulting in insults, hate crimes, and even murders.
Amherst, MAamherst.edu

An Ample Voice for Asian American Studies

Pawan Dhingra is the new president-elect of the Association for Asian American Studies (AAAS), and in July he will also assume the role of associate provost and associate dean of the faculty at Amherst. His book Hyper Education: Why Good Schools, Good Grades, and Good Behavior Are Not Enough, came out last year. A professor of American studies, he serves as a faculty and inclusion officer at Amherst and teaches courses in Asian American studies, inequality, immigration, race/racism, identity and culture.