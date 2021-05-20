How to Watch Invicta 44

Invicta Fighting Championships has been around for just over nine years now. The popular all-women’s promotion has seen a number of broadcast outlets over that time. Its early shows were at times hampered by the amount of demand for the content exceeding the capabilities of the streaming service the company chose. That finally changed when Invicta joined forces with UFC Fight Pass. Now, for the first time since Invicta FC 8, the organization has a new broadcast home. Invicta, which was recently acquired by Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. will now air its shows on Anthem-owned AXS TV. It’s the dawn of a new era.