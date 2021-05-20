How to Watch Invicta 44

Live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, the WWE presents WrestleMania Backlash!. WrestleMania 37 is in the books but, predictably, there’s a little bit of… what’s the word? Ah yes… backlash. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre were set to have a WrestleMania rematch for the WWE Championship until the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman intervened, turning the bout into a triple threat match. Also on the card, Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against fan-favorite Cesaro, Bianca Belair hopes to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship when she battles Bayley, and Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair collide for the Raw Women’s Championship.