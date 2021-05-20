newsbreak-logo
Wildlife

Less forest, more species

EurekAlert
 19 hours ago

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. Normally, mountain forests are among the most diverse habitats in alpine regions. Yet, as a team from the Alfred Wegener Institute discovered in the Tibetan Plateau, the higher, treeless areas are home to far more species. Their findings, which were just published in the journal Nature Communications, can help to predict how the biodiversity of alpine regions will decline in response to global warming - when the mountain forests spread to higher elevations.

