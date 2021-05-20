newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steubenville, OH

Local Graduations

heraldstaronline.com
 19 hours ago

The following high schools and colleges have announced their 2021 graduation ceremony schedule:. • Brooke High School: 7 p.m., Thursday, in the high school gymnasium. • Indian Creek High School: 2 p.m., Sunday, Finnegan Fieldhouse, Franciscan University of Steubenville. • Catholic Central High School: 7 p.m., Sunday, Finnegan Fieldhouse, Franciscan...

www.heraldstaronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Steubenville, OH
Steubenville, OH
Education
City
Yorkville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steubenville High School#Community Schools#Catholic Schools#Area Schools#Toronto High School#Colonial Baptist Church#Brooke High School#Hill Memorial Stadium#Harding Stadium#Mckee Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Scholarship award

The Delta Kappa Gamma/Alpha-Mu Chapter Scholarship Award is given to a teacher selected by application and committee for teachers with five years and under in experience. It is rotated among the area school districts with this year’s recipient being Steubenville City Schools. This year’s winner from McKinley STEM is kindergarten teacher Jenna Simon, right, who was presented the award by Alpha Mu member Julie Blanton, scholarship and world fellowship chair. With the grant, Simon has purchased a Rocket-ship tent, water beads, a water mat, a magnetic fishing game, a book, National Geographic items, a piano mat to explore music, a robot to explore science and geometric building shapes for her young students to benefit with hands-on learning. The Alpha Mu chapter has 65 members in the Jefferson and Carroll counties.
Ohio StateTimes-Leader

West Virginia outscores Ohio All-Stars in sweep

WHEELING — It took a few months longer than originally anticipated, but the senior basketball standouts of the Ohio Valley had one more chance to shine in their high school uniforms. The 43rd annual OVAC Samuel A. Mumley All-Star Basketball Classics resulted in a West Virginia sweep Sunday afternoon at...
Steubenville, OHrichlandsource.com

Wheeling Park sews up Steubenville

Wheeling Park didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Steubenville 4-2 in a West Virginia high school baseball matchup on May 14. In recent action on May 6, Wheeling Park faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Steubenville took on Cadiz Harrison Central on May 7 at Steubenville High School. Click here for a recap.
Steubenville, OHWeirton Daily Times

A century of ‘Service Above Self’

STEUBENVILLE — The names William J. Alexander Sr., John Belknap, Fred Clarke, Guy Jacobs, Charles Simeral and Harry Welday may not ring familiar to most people, but they’re important in the life of the Rotary Club of Steubenville. The visionaries were among the 25 charter members who laid the foundation...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Franciscan grads urged to live their faith

STEUBENVILLE — Franciscan University of Steubenville graduates were urged Saturday to live their faith in an increasingly unfaithful world. The university said its goodbyes to the 756 members of its Class of 2021 during outdoor ceremonies at Vaccaro field featuring a commencement address by Eugene Scalia, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and son of the late Supreme Court Justice, Antonin Scalia.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Community news from around the area

WEIRTON — Orders continue to be accepted for All Saints Greek Orthodox Church of Weirton’s 34th-annual Greek Festival on Wednesday and Thursday, which will be a “Greek Grab ‘n Go Mini-Fest” takeout event, according to Nick Tranto, parish council president and festival co-chair. The mini-fest is a pre-order/pre-pay event with...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Commemorating a centennial

STEUBENVILLE — The Fort Steuben Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met May 8 at Historic Fort Steuben where the dedication of a commemorative bench donated to the fort in honor of the group’s centennial was conducted. Regent Vickie Joseph extended the welcome, and Chaplain Nancy Courtney gave...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Church sermon topics

– Cadiz Presbyterian Church: “Don’t Give Up,” www.CadizPresbyterian.org. – Calvary Community Missionary Baptist Church, Steubenville: “Renew Your Thinking.”. – Christ United Methodist Church, East Springfield: “New Horizons.”. – Covenant Presbyterian Church, Steubenville: “False Prophets.”. – Finley United Methodist Church, Steubenville: “Any Day Now,” morning service; “Simply Ask,” evening service. –...
Jefferson County, OHWeirton Daily Times

Quick takes

NEW JOB: Sarita Asawa has been named programming and community outreach coordinator at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County. This is a new position at the library that will create a Friends of the Library group and more interactive programming for school-age children and adults. She also will...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Big Red shuts down Weir’s winning ways, 5-0

WEIRTON — The Steubenville softball team seems to have gotten out of his funk, while Weir High is hoping to avoid going into one. Jules King pitched seven strong innings, and the Big Red batters made good contact throughout the game, shutting out the Red Riders, 5-0, Saturday afternoon at Weir.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Big Red on the wrong end of a triple play

WHEELING — Capitalizing on errors and making big plays on defense can be the difference in tight ball games. Hence was the case for the Wheeling Park baseball team. The Patriots scored two runs on a dropped fly ball in the outfield. They also secured a triple play in the...
Steubenville, OHWeirton Daily Times

All hail Steubenville’s King

STEUBENVILLE — Steubenville sophomore standout Jules King made her triumphant return to the circle in Steubenville’s Division II Eastern District sectional final against 16th-seeded River View Wednesday evening. King was on top of her game from the first batter on, as she struck out 16, leading sixth-seeded Steubenville to a...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Annual Chamber golf classic upcoming

STEUBENVILLE — It’s an event that dates back more than 30 years, and it’s one of the biggest fundraisers held by the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. The annual golf classic is a tradition that brings together golfers, volunteers, staff and chamber members and their employees each spring for a day of food, drink and friendly competition. This year’s outing will be held Tuesday at the Steubenville Country Club. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start set for 10 a.m.
Steubenville, OHWeirton Daily Times

Steubenville baseball wins 1,400th game

GLEN DALE — The Steubenville baseball team defeated John Marshall, 9-2, for the program’s 1,400th career victory on Wednesday. Caesen Sutton tossed a complete-game victory. He allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits, two walks and struck out 10. Offensively, Aaron Ferguson tallied a single, triple and three RBIs. J.T. Thompson hit a solo home run. Zach Smith had two singles and two RBIs. Cooper Blackburn doubled and drove home a pair. Andrew Gresko added a single and an RBI.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Blessing the rigs

Trinity Health System held a “Blessing of the Rigs” event Thursday evening at the carnival at the Fort Steuben Mall. The ceremony included a prayer from Trinity Missions Liaison and Director of Education and Training Kathie Pasquarella. It was Healthcare Hero/First Responder appreciation night at the carnival.
Steubenville, OHWeirton Daily Times

RISE CommUNITY Youth Group fundraiser May 22

STEUBENVILLE — The RISE CommUNITY Youth Group, established in 2017 to reach youth and make a positive impact on their lives and the community, will be holding its annual breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon on May 22 at the Sycamore Youth Center, 301 N. Fourth St. The menu...
Steubenville, OHWeirton Daily Times

Weir gets back to winning

STEUBENVILLE — Weir High has been in a funk the past few days following a seven-game winning streak. It fell in the OVAC Class 4A championship to St. Clairsville on Saturday, then it was no-hit by Oak Glen on Monday. The Red Riders needed to find their groove again, and they did just that with a 13-1 victory over Catholic Central on Tuesday.