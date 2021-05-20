Local Graduations

The Delta Kappa Gamma/Alpha-Mu Chapter Scholarship Award is given to a teacher selected by application and committee for teachers with five years and under in experience. It is rotated among the area school districts with this year’s recipient being Steubenville City Schools. This year’s winner from McKinley STEM is kindergarten teacher Jenna Simon, right, who was presented the award by Alpha Mu member Julie Blanton, scholarship and world fellowship chair. With the grant, Simon has purchased a Rocket-ship tent, water beads, a water mat, a magnetic fishing game, a book, National Geographic items, a piano mat to explore music, a robot to explore science and geometric building shapes for her young students to benefit with hands-on learning. The Alpha Mu chapter has 65 members in the Jefferson and Carroll counties.