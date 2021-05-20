Exclusive – Sweets & Snacks Expo to return to its hometown Chicago in 2022 for 25th anniversary after this year’s swerve to Indianapolis
‘We are grateful to the City of Indianapolis and the Indiana Convention Center for their efforts in ensuring a safe and successful event, as they have with many major events over the past few months including the NCAA tournament,’ said John Downs, ahead of this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo. 'As for 2022, we’ll be returning to Chicago,' he confirmed to this publication.www.confectionerynews.com