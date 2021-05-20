newsbreak-logo
Vernon Township, PA

Vernon Township - Yard Sale - Multi Family Sale with LOTS of...

Meadville Tribune
 19 hours ago

Multi Family Sale with LOTS of COOL STUFF! We have old stuff, cool stuff, weird stuff and stuff that's never been used! Clean, smoke-free items that are PRICED TO SELL! A shopaholic (or two) are clearing out! Log splitter, radial arm saw, vintage patio set, 2 gas grills, Vitamix, camping gear, sewing machine, linens, toys, jewelry, collectables, household items and free stuff too. Lots of things you have probably never seen before and SO MUCH MORE. 8434 Route 19.

