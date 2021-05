The Co-operative Group has pledged to drive down the prices of its own-brand plant-based foods to match equivalent meat and dairy-based products.The supermarket chain will slash the prices of some products in its vegan range GRO as part of its new plan to achieve net zero emissions and help customers “move to lower carbon lifestyles”.The Co-op said it is investing more than £1.7 million to reduce the prices of 29 vegan products, including burgers and sausages, from 5 May to encourage consumers who may be put off by the higher prices of plant-based alternatives.Research has found that vegan products are...