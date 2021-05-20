newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meadville, PA

MEADVILLE - Garage Sale - HUGE GARAGE SALE Tons of clot...

Meadville Tribune
 19 hours ago

Tons of clothes.. Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, AE, Pink, and more. Boys YL/YXL, Mens small to XL, Girls Juniors sizes from sm to XL and Womens sm to XL. Baby boy size 12-24 months. Bins of 50 cent clothes for adults. Coats, shoes, boots. Tons of Pokemon Cards, Switch games, Xbox games, Nintendo Wii system bundle, outdoor games, Blu-ray's, Electronics, New phone cases for Iphones/note 10/Samsung galaxy. Nerf guns, WWE wrestlers, Hot Wheels. Furniture- (couch, table, dressers and chairs) Camping chairs & supplies, Golf clubs (2 sets) plus singles, Household supplies, Comforters, Blankets, window fans, wall decor from Kirklands. Elephant decor collection. Christmas decorations and tree. Way to much to list. Huge sale with cheap prices! All is priced to go!!

marketplace.meadvilletribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Meadville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Games#Golf Clubs#Outdoor Decor#Baby Shoes#Baby Clothes#Adidas Collection#Nike#Ae#Mens#Xl#Girls Juniors#Pokemon Cards#Nintendo Wii#Electronics#Household#Comforters Blankets#Kirklands#Womens#Garage#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Adidas
Related
Shoppingoprahdaily.com

40 Garage Sale Finds That Could Secretly Be Worth a Ton

As shows like American Pickers have proven, one man's trash can definitely be another man's treasure. It's easy to mistake that old ring from mom's house or the dusty painting sitting in the attic for nothing more than junk. But then you hear about assumed costume jewelry that's suddenly worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and priceless artwork by the greats selling for tons at a thrift shop. Our point? A good fortune could be hiding just around the corner. So if your neighbors are having a garage sale soon, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for the following wares. Disguised as ordinary items, they might actually be worth big money.
ShoppingBHG

This Outdoor Bench Has a Secret Storage Compartment for Stashing Yard Tools and Pool Essentials

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When spending more time outdoors during pleasant weather, your patio can become your second living room. One way to maximize the space you have for relaxing while keeping your backyard sanctuary tidy is to choose outdoor storage items that do double duty. Amazon's best-selling storage bench from Keter acts as a deck box, but looks way more stylish, and it's on sale right now in select colors.
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

This Week’s 14 Garage Sales

228 S. Dann Street – Whitewater Rummage sale and food sale to benefit K9 Tilla and his new ride. Saturday May 15th and Sunday May 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. We are raising funds to help with getting Tilla a very much needed vehicle. Rummage items and the kids will have a lemonade stand with brats, hotdogs, chips and baked goods. All proceeds from both sales go to K9 Tilla.
Henry County, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Orion garage sales to be June 12

After doing without because of COVID-19 restrictions last year, shoppers will be able to visit Main Street Orion’s community garage sales on Saturday, June 12. More than 100 sales will be spread throughout the village, at homes and in Central Park, from 8 a.m. to noon. In case of inclement weather on Saturday, the sales will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
Edgerton, KSgardnernews.com

Edgerton garage sale

Spring is the perfect time to clear out your space. On May 8, the Edgerton City-Wide Garage Sale will take place. This year, the Venture Scouts will be hosting a sale in the downtown green space at 319 E Nelson St. Chris Cakes will also be selling breakfast boxes for $5 and free coffee for shoppers who stop by.
Lyndon, ILaroundptown.com

Lyndon Garage Sale Map

Lyndon is hosting a town wide garage sale beginning today through Sunday. The map below locates a few of the sales.
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

WEST Subdivision Garage Sale F...

WEST Subdivision Garage Sale Foxcrart Estates North Long Lake Rd. (between Barnes Rd. &Cedar Run Rd.) May 7th and 8th 9am-3pm Over 12 homes participating. Stuffed animals, vintage toys, Barbie collection, antique trunk, bookcase, swivel recliner rocker, sink w/faucet, shop lights, sports equip., 48x36 mirror, couch-settee-chair, ski's, golf clubs, vintage antiques, camping equip., kids clothes and toys, teachers swivel chair, trolling motors, parts for Subaru 2016 ST1, books, lots of misc. MASKS REQUIRED.
ShoppingPosted by
106.9 KROC

10 Things Minnesotans Have to Have While Garage Sale Hopping

I'm so excited that it's officially garage sale season in Minnesota! You're bound to find great deals while you're out hopping from garage sale to garage sale in the area. But before we go out bargain hunting there are a few things that we need to remember to bring with us before heading out to garage sales.
Trinidad, COthechronicle-news.com

Garage Sale-Lots Of Good Items!

Tools-including tile saw, Plumbing Fixtures-including tub, Furniture-including patio, Adult Clothes, Shoes, Lots of Miscellaneous. Friday May 14 & Saturday May 15, 8 AM to 1 PM (later if necessary). 917 Smith Ave. Trinidad.
ShoppingWoodward News

Multiple Family Garage Sale 2...

Clothes and shoes for kids of all ages, clothes for adults, home decor, kitchen decor, grill, air compressor, and other miscellaneous items!. Clothes, home decor, electronics, nerf gun/toys, lots of misc.
ShoppingPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Elk Creek HOA Garage Sale

Elk Creek Homeowners will be holding a garage sale at the community building this year, May 22, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds will go to community building repairs and updates. We are accepting donations, which can be dropped off at the community building on Friday, May 21, 2-4 p.m. If you can’t drop off stuff during these times, please reach out and we can arrange a time.
ShoppingTimes Union

Shopportunist: How to host a successful garage sale

If you couldn't tell by the flock of signs sprouting up faster than the flowers, it’s garage sale season. Every week, roughly 165,000 garage sales are held in the United States, according to a study by Statistic Brain. They go by many names, but garage, lawn, yard and rummage sales are a great way to clear the clutter and make some cash.
Corsicana, TXCorsicana Daily Sun

Garage Sale 1612 Dogwood Tra...

Garage Sale / Bake Sale 2945 West 4th Ave. Corsicana,Tx. Kerens Church of Christ Teen’s. Mildred, Tx. 75109. Saturday May 8th 8am - dark. Elvis memorabilia, some smaller furniture, household items, farm tools and much more!. Every must go, so lots of FREE items!
Shoppingclarkdeals.com

Save big during the Woot Garage Sale

Now through May 25, Woot is offering some amazing deals on clearance. Find products in a variety of categories including home, electronics, tools and garden, sports and computers. Remember to comparison shop to ensure you’re getting the very best price!. Shipping at Woot is free within the contiguous 48 states...
Princeton, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Be A Part of Princeton’s City Wide Garage Sale June 10-12th

It's that time of year! Time to get rid of your old, and make someone else's old, your new! Garage Sale season is upon us, and if you live in the Princeton area and want to be a part of the city wide garage sale that will be taking place Thursday, June 10th, Friday, June 11th, and Saturday, June 12th, you will need to fill out a registration form and have it turned in by June 6th. You can fill out your form by clicking HERE now.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

THOMSON HUGE GARAGE SALE! ...

Lots of household, slow cookers, coffee makers, seasonal decorations, hunting, trapping, radial arm saw, remodeling extras. Craftsman lawnmower, womens golf clubs, free piano, maple queen bed frame, large mirror, walker, oak chairs, mens Nike tennis shoes size 11 - 13 & MISC!!
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Huge Sale on Home Organization Items! + Exclusive Extra 15% off!

Doing some spring cleaning and organizing? These Home Organization Items will come in handy!. Zulily is having a huge sale on Home Organization Items and you can save up to 50% off! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off at checkout!. Choose from...
Continental, OHcontinentalenews.com

Garage Sale to Benefit Fresh Encounter Woods

This Friday and Saturday, Fresh Encounter Woods will be having a garage sale in the bus barn at Dupont Church of the Brethren. The church is located at 104 N River St Continental, Ohio 45831. Profits will help with summer maintenance and various expenses at Fresh Encounter Woods. Many of the items will be by donation but there will also be items that have set prices. The garage sale will be Friday May 14th 9am-5pm and Saturday May 15th 9am-1pm. There are many antique items, house items, craft items, furniture, and much, much more. Pictures available on Fresh Encounter Woods Facebook page.