MEADVILLE - Garage Sale - HUGE GARAGE SALE Tons of clot...

As shows like American Pickers have proven, one man's trash can definitely be another man's treasure. It's easy to mistake that old ring from mom's house or the dusty painting sitting in the attic for nothing more than junk. But then you hear about assumed costume jewelry that's suddenly worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and priceless artwork by the greats selling for tons at a thrift shop. Our point? A good fortune could be hiding just around the corner. So if your neighbors are having a garage sale soon, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for the following wares. Disguised as ordinary items, they might actually be worth big money.