Harris To Asian Americans: Turn Pain And Outrage Into Political Power

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Harris on Wednesday urged Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to turn their pain, after a year marked by a surge of racially motivated attacks, into power. She also praised the passage of legislation to address the increase in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

