Harris To Asian Americans: Turn Pain And Outrage Into Political Power

As we celebrate Asian/Pacific Heritage month, particularly during this year of the violence against Asian Americans, it’s worth reflecting on the genesis of this marker. Begun as a week that turned into a month during the presidency of President George H.W. Bush in 1990, it was based on the arrival dates of Japanese immigrants on May 7, 1843 and the presence of Chinese workers to build the First Transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. It was understood that coming from hundreds of countries and regions in Asia and the Pacific with many disparate cultures and thousands of languages, what we had in common was not our “Asian-ness” but our American experience, our American stories of arrival on new shores. The celebration, we hoped, was to highlight the processes by which each one of us came to own our American-ness and in turn, expand the notions of what it means to be American. As we are painfully aware now, what unites Asian Americans today is fear; caused by shared experiences of persistently being seen as the other, (read “foreigners”) in our adopted land, often resulting in insults, hate crimes, and even murders.