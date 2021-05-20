AGIG starts supplying hydrogen-blended gas to Adelaide
AGIG will blend 5% renewable hydrogen into its existing natural gas distribution network to deliver a blended gas to more than 700 homes in parts of Adelaide. Australian Gas Networks (AGN), part of Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), has officially opened its A$14.5mn ($11.2mn) Hydrogen Park South Australia (HyP SA) green hydrogen plant and started adding the fuel into the Adelaide natural gas network, AGIG said on May 19.www.naturalgasworld.com