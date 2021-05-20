AGIG starts supplying hydrogen-blended gas to Adelaide

In our ongoing quest to transform into a more eco-friendly society, hydrogen (H2) is heralded as the clean fuel of tomorrow. Because H2 can be produced from water (H2O) without generating carbon emissions, developing H2-compatible technologies has become a top priority. However, the road ahead is bumpy, and many technical limitations must be ironed out. "Hydrogen is the smallest molecule in nature, and finding feasible ways to store it is a critical issue to realize a hydrogen economy," states Associate Professor Youngjune Park from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) in Korea. Unlike hydrocarbons, pure H2 must be stored at an extremely high pressure (>100 atmospheres) or low temperature (20 °C). Naturally, this represents a huge economic barrier for H2 storage. But what if we could trap H2 inside ice-like crystals to make storage and transportation less demanding?