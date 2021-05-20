newsbreak-logo
Newport, OH

Carl O. Dye

By Editorials
Marietta Times
 19 hours ago

Carl O. Dye, 89, of Newport, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2021. He was born on Dec. 4, 1931, in Kyger, Roane County, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnie and Ada Dye. Carl graduated from Newport High School. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force. Later he had been employed as an appliance repairman for Monongahela Power Company before becoming a boiler operator for American Cyanamid. On Dec. 24, 1955, he married Juanita L. Brownfield. They eventually moved to Newport and raised their family on a hundred-acre farm. He was a member of the Beech Grove United Methodist Church and attended the Newport Baptist Church. Carl served in many positions within the Beech Grove Church. He was a volunteer at the Newport Food Pantry.

