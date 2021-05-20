Mark Lyle Ferguson

The Trail Blazers 4-H Club of Washington County, Ohio has started a Little Free Library at the Hickory Grove Laundry Mat in Vincent, Ohio. This is a library that you can take a book or put a book in to share with others. This is a nonprofit organization for anyone in the community and a community service project for the 4-H Club. The Little Library was donated to the Washington County 4-H Program by the Marietta Community Foundation.