newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Hocking, OH

Mark Lyle Ferguson

By Editorials
Marietta Times
 19 hours ago

Mark Lyle Ferguson, 65, of Little Hocking, Ohio, died at home on May 16, 2021. Mark was born February 16, 1956, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Richard George and Vera Ferguson Ruger. On October 31, 2001, he married his loving wife, Kathy Anderson Ferguson. Mark is survived by his wife. His sisters, Kathy Sanders, Jeanne Tabish, and Sharon Beardsley. Children, Mark Ferguson (Tiffany), Mitch Ferguson (Amber), Michele Turner (Vince), Andrew Offenberger. Grandchildren, Kyla, Kara Ferguson, Gabe, Ben Turner, Mason Offenberger, Katelyn, Reece Ferguson. Brother in laws Kris Anderson (Misty), Kevin Anderson (late Kathy Anderson), sister-in-law Marlene Hysell. Mark is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

www.mariettatimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Obituaries
City
Mason, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Little Hocking, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ferguson
Person
Kyla
Person
George Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyle#Tiffany#Laws Kris Anderson#Brother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Peter "Tony" Pullano

Peter “Tony” Pullano passed away on July 14, 2020. Please join his wife, Cindy, for a memorial gathering from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Washington Park Gazebo in downtown Sandusky. Tony will be interred next to his beloved son, Wade, at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 24 at...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Veterans have upcoming events

Local veterans have a full slate of upcoming activities, including picnics, ceremonies and exhibits. ¯ A DAV Memorial Day celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. May 30 at 835 DAV Road, Whipple. The event is open to the public, and there will be a cookout and live music. ¯...
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Jackie Mayer completes her vaccination

SANDUSKY — Here she is, Miss America, getting her vaccination shot just like 154 million other Americans. Jackie Mayer, Miss America 1963, got her second Pfizer shot Thursday at a clinic at Firelands Regional Medical Center and said she hopes others will follow her example and get vaccinated, too. “I...
Sandusky, OHBeacon

Sheila Kay Sprigg – November 24, 1943 – May 7, 2021

Sheila Kay Sprigg, 77, of Sandusky, departed her earthly body on Friday, May 7, at her home in Sandusky, following a short, vicious, but brave battle with uterine cancer. Sheila was born on November 24, 1943 in Zanesville, to Lillian “Winnie” Mae (Freeman) Black and Charles Franklin Black. As requested...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

B&G Club teen coordinator dies

The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County will remain closed for the remainder of this week following the sudden death of a staff member Monday evening. Executive Director Rebecca Johnson confirmed the death of Garrett Scott, 25, of Marietta, on Tuesday noting Scott was not only the son of the club’s program coordinator Angela Scott, but also an asset to the club team in his own right.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Nuns lived in Sandusky

SANDUSKY — Catholic sisters were heavily invested in Sandusky's early Catholic community. From about 1909 to the early 2000s, a building in the 500 block of Decatur St. served as the residence for the Sisters of Notre Dame, who were associated with St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School in Sandusky. The building was originally constructed as a school in 1887 and housed the female parochial students, while male pupils attended school in a building on Jefferson Street. The girls’ school was constructed of limestone.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Caring for veterans

SANDUSKY — Stein Hospice Service recently became a Level 5 Partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. The progression to this new level demonstrates a high level of commitment to veteran-centric care in the community. We Honor Veterans is a pioneering program...
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Land transfers

Chapin Rd. property, Melissa Dempsey to Thomas Dwight Sr., $27,000. 5310 Huff Rd., Nanette Zimmerman to Koegle Family LLC, $50,000. 18 Gar Grand Harbour, Wilmington Savings Fun Society to Paul and Kerry Capka, $230,500. 136 Grand Harbour, Wilmington Savings Fun Society to Paul and Kerry Capka, $230,500. Vermilion. 964 Jefferson...
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

4-H Club News

The Trail Blazers 4-H Club of Washington County, Ohio has started a Little Free Library at the Hickory Grove Laundry Mat in Vincent, Ohio. This is a library that you can take a book or put a book in to share with others. This is a nonprofit organization for anyone in the community and a community service project for the 4-H Club. The Little Library was donated to the Washington County 4-H Program by the Marietta Community Foundation.
Castalia, OHSandusky Register

Castalia pastor rode horseback to churches

CASTALIA — His time in local ministry was short, but Rev. Philip Ried made a significant impact. Rev. Ried (sometimes spelled Reid) was the first pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Castalia, a daughter congregation of Zion Lutheran Church in Sandusky. The church started in 1901 in an old public school by the Rev. Theodore J. C. Stellhorn of Zion Lutheran in Sandusky, the church’s website states.