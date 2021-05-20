Mark Lyle Ferguson
Mark Lyle Ferguson, 65, of Little Hocking, Ohio, died at home on May 16, 2021. Mark was born February 16, 1956, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Richard George and Vera Ferguson Ruger. On October 31, 2001, he married his loving wife, Kathy Anderson Ferguson. Mark is survived by his wife. His sisters, Kathy Sanders, Jeanne Tabish, and Sharon Beardsley. Children, Mark Ferguson (Tiffany), Mitch Ferguson (Amber), Michele Turner (Vince), Andrew Offenberger. Grandchildren, Kyla, Kara Ferguson, Gabe, Ben Turner, Mason Offenberger, Katelyn, Reece Ferguson. Brother in laws Kris Anderson (Misty), Kevin Anderson (late Kathy Anderson), sister-in-law Marlene Hysell. Mark is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.www.mariettatimes.com