BOMBS AND BIRIDES: PGA Championship set to challenge pros with 7838-yard monster

Buy Now Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, talks to his caddie on the fifth hole during a practice round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Wednesday in Kiawah Island, S.C. Matt York/AP

The PGA Tour is in the Low Country of South Carolina at Kiawah Island Golf Resort for the 103rd PGA Championship. However, it’ll be a major championship unlike any other as the Ocean Course is set to be par-72, 7,838-yard monstrosity.

Some of the pros wanted length, and well, Kiawah is giving them just that. While some may think that it’ll be a disadvantage for the Tour players who don’t hit it 340 off the tee like Bryson DeChambeau and others, I think this course will still make them play smart. Then you throw in the windy conditions that are predicted, and boy, I think we’re in for a fun week.

The Ocean Course has elevated greens, long run-off areas, and those wind gusts will test the most mentally sound golfers out there. It’s a monster of a track, and I hope it’ll go down in the history books as one of the toughest major championships.

The last time the PGA Championship was at the Ocean Course, Rory McIlroy ran away with the title, winning by eight strokes. After getting his first win in 18 months at Quail Hollow, he’s likely got some much-needed confidence after looking lost for most of the year. McIlroy has struggled all season, but he finally put it together two weeks ago, and because of what he did in 2012 at Kiawah, he’s the favorite by most media companies.

I like that pick. McIlroy, when he is on, can be the most dangerous man on Tour. I’ve missed seeing that fire in his eyes, so I’m hoping for a blowout win from him. And as history has shown us when he wins, McIlroy usually likes to reel multiple off at a time, so it could be a good time to see him get destructive again.

There are so many good names in the field this week, and even though this course is a monster, I think we’re going to see a ton of good golf.

We’re going to see some guys pull out the fairway woods, and that’ll be exciting to see how consistent they can be with them.

Even though this course will play into the long hitters’ favor, they still have to keep it on the fairway and greens to do well.

Though guys like St. Simons residents Zach Johnson and Harris English, they’ll have to be smart and strategic with their shots. The artist usually wins in the circumstances like this year’s PGA Championship, so I’m looking forward to seeing how it all goes down. Even though they’ll have to pull higher clubs, they’re smart enough to keep up with the long hitters.

Even though McIlroy is a long hitter, his approach game is pure artistry, which is why I think so many have picked him.

Then there is Justin Thomas, who’s trying to get his second major championship. He’s played well, but it’s overdue for him to get another. After his Players performance, I’d love to see him have some fun this week.

Thomas and McIlroy are paired with Brooks Koepka for the first two rounds as they tee off at 8:33 a.m. today on hole 10. This grouping is what major championships are built for, three major winners battling it out to make it to the weekend.

Another notable grouping that excites me is Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris and Jordan Spieth. Two of the three have been extremely hot in recent weeks, so it’s exciting to see them play together. Spieth needs the PGA Championship to complete the career grand slam, and his game is good enough to make it happen. However, so are so many other guys on Tour right now. However, if he plays like he did last week, I think it’ll be a top-10, but who knows, he could shock us all and make history. Zalatoris played the last major like he’d been doing it for 10-plus years, so watch out for him. He’s young and has a chip on his shoulder after that runner-up finish.

Joining Johnson and English in the field from the Golden Isles is Hudson Swafford, Matt Kuchar, J.T. Poston and Brian Harman.

Swafford is paired with Martin Laird and fellow Bulldog Kevin Kisner for the 7:55 a.m. tee time on hole 1 today. English will play with Stewart Cink and Alex Noran in the 8:28 a.m. tee time on hole 1. Cink is hot, too, as he’s already earned a couple of wins — this week could get exciting for him.

Johnson will tee off at 8 a.m. on hole 10 with Francesco Molinari and Scottie Scheffler — it’s only a matter of time before Scheffler makes it happen.

Kuchar is with Thomas Pieters and Patrick Cantlay for the 2:20 p.m. tee time on hole 1. The Georgia Tech alum has played well recently and is one of the golfers who can create great moments even though he isn’t that long off the tee.

Poston, Joaquin Neimann and Aaron Rai tee off at 1:09 p.m. on hole 10, and Harman is paired with Ian Poulter and Sungjae Im for the 1:53 tee time on hole 10. Poston has been quiet lately, and Harman has been strong, which I wouldn’t have predicted.

I have a feeling this week is going to produce some memorable moments, and who knows, if it goes well, we may see other courses extend to this length. While I think there isn’t a distance problem in golf, and hope they don’t do it regularly, I think this kind of a challenge is good for major championships.