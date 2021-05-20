Coastal Georgia softball finishes season in Waleska

AS YOU KNOW…the Mariners are scheduled to face Detroit starting pitcher Casey Mize in tonight’s game…the right-hander was selected 1st overall by the Tigers in the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft, but…DID YOU KNOW?…it marks the first time the Mariners have faced a starting pitcher taken #1 overall since they faced Houston’s Gerrit Cole (#1, 2011-PIT) on Sept. 24, 2019 at T-Mobile Park?…Mize will be the 4th different #1 overall pick to face the Mariners this season…the Auburn University product joins Los Angeles-AL’s Justin Upton (#1, 2005-ARI…played against SEA on 4/30–5/2), Los Angeles-NL’s David Price (#1, 2007-TB…pitched against SEA on 4/19) and Houston’s Carlos Correa (#1, 2012-HOU…played against SEA on 4/16–4/18, 4/26–4/29)…the last #1 overall selection to play for the Mariners was infielder Tim Beckham (#1, 2008-TB), who appeared in 88 games with Seattle in 2019…AND LASTLY…the Mariners have had the #1 pick 4 times in team history: Al Chambers-1979, Mike Moore-1981, Ken Griffey Jr.-1987 and Alex Rodriguez-1993.