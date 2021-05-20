newsbreak-logo
Coastal Georgia softball finishes season in Waleska

By THE BRUNSWICK NEWS
Brunswick News
 19 hours ago

Coastal Georgia’s softball wrapped up their season after falling 7-2 to Oregon Tech in the championship game of the NAIA National Tournament Opening Site Waleska Bracket on Wednesday. Bryce Peacock and Melanie Jones led the Mariners with two hits as they both went 2-for-4 at the plate. Rory Rhodes, Breanna...

