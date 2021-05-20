newsbreak-logo
Bloodstream infections in head and neck cancer patients after curative-intent radiotherapy: a population-based study from the Danish Head and Neck Cancer Group database

By Kristian Hastoft Jensen, Ivan Vogelius, Claus Ernst Moser, Elo Andersen, Jesper Grau Eriksen, Jørgen Johansen, Mohammad Farhadi, Maria Andersen, Jens Overgaard, Jeppe Friborg
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) undergoing radiotherapy (RT) or chemoradiation (CRT) may become immunocompromised. In this population-based study, we aimed to investigate the risk factors, microbiological aetiologies, prognosis and impact on early non-cancer mortality of bloodstream infections (BSIs) after RT/CRT. Methods. Patients with HNSCC of the...

www.nature.com
