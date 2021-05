LEWISTON, Idaho – The Lewis-Clark State Baseball team will begin its march through the postseason on Saturday when it opens the 2021 Cascade Conference Championship, presented by U.S. Bank. The fifth-ranked Warriors are among the field of three teams from the CCC and are the top seed after winning the regular season. Second-seeded Oregon Tech and third-seeded Corban will also be competing for their shot at a berth into the NAIA tournament.