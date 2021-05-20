newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Funny Relaxation Methods To Cool Down After A Bad Day At Work

By abbyadler
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The daily grind can be difficult sometimes. As of late, we're all in desperate need of a vacation. Seriously, I'm this close to booking a flight to Hawaii and never looking back. However, we luckily find our own time to cool down after a bad day on the job at the end of the day. A Redditor started a thread about how people relax after a hard day at work, and the responses range from silly to solid advice. Time to scroll down, take notes, and improve your workdays significantly from here on out.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Day#Cool Down#Relaxation#Cool People#Funny People#Work Time#Time Inc#Vacation Time#Shower#Methods#Solid Advice#Duh#Notes#Linkedin#Store
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Related
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

3 Quick Ways to Wind Down After a Busy Day

Do you find yourself bringing stress from your work to your home?. This happens now more than ever since remote working has become the norm. People’s work lives and home lives now bleed into each other, making it difficult to wind down at the end of the day. It helps...
Mental HealthThrive Global

5 tips on how to Unwind when feeling stressed

We are living in a tough world where everyone wants to achieve and be the next big thing. Others are going bankrupt and finding it really hard to cope when things start going awry. People are suffering from mental diseases as they try to find a balance in their lives. Social media is giving people undue pressure as they try to live their lives like their peers.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

Does Love Only Find You When You Least Expect It?

In my early to mid 20s, I spent a lot of time writing about the pleasures and independence of singlehood. For all that, I was generally not a particularly cheerful single person. I longed for my big love story and ached whenever the promise of a new relationship fizzled out.
JobsPosted by
Vice

What to Know About Taking Your Vacation Days—Which You Should Absolutely Do

Amateur Hour is an advice column for people who are new to the professional world and are figuring out how work even… works. With people bursting to take post-vaccination vacations this summer, you might be wondering about the protocol for taking time off from your job. This kind of etiquette often isn’t written down anywhere and instead you’re just expected to somehow intuit it—which can leave people new to the work world struggling to navigate it. So here’s a guide to some common questions about how time off from work works.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

15 Texts To Send Your Friend With Benefits Before Bed To Keep Things Hot

One of the best things about a friends with benefits situation is that you don't have to do any of the relationship stuff like regularly checking in or even sending goodnight texts... unless, of course, you want to. Sending a text when you're hopping into bed — and are thinking you'd rather be hopping onto them — can be a great way to keep things spicy between the two of you, because it helps build some anticipation for the next time you're collecting those bennies. When sending a text to your friend with benefits before bed, think about the kinds of things that would pique your interest and give you sweet dreams. And be sure to stay away from mushiness, because you want to avoid blurring the line or leading someone on if you don't want more.
Mental HealthPosted by
InspireMore

15 Brilliant Psychological Hacks That Will Make Every Interaction Easier

Learning how to communicate more effectively can help you in all areas of life, from interpersonal relationships to the workplace. Reddit users recently shared some of the best psychological “tricks” in their mental tool kits, and their answers proved to be both enlightening and surprisingly simple! Here are a few of our favorite mental hacks to use when you’re interacting with others.
ZoomThe Guardian

Hurray, I can meet people! Now, when can I get some alone time?

To quote James Brown: I feel good, I knew that I would. Britain has opened up. Into a restaurant I leap, on to a beautician’s bed I spring, and into a shop I hop, to try on sunglasses and flirt with the salesperson, who is almost certainly reciprocating for money. Still, in-person interaction with strangers! These days I skip home.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Reader's Digest

25 Funny Relationship Tweets That Are Hysterically Accurate

Ah, romantic relationships. There’s so much we can learn from them. There’s even a lot we can learn from the absence of them! All relationships have their ups and downs: Being single, dating, breaking up, dating again, getting married, having kids, not having kids, growing old together, and remaining young at heart together! All that drama means that there’s a pithy tweet for every stage of love. It’s just a fact that relationship tweets make up some of the funniest tweets on the Internet. Who hasn’t had a crush that persisted even after you knew they weren’t quite right for you, or been the only single one out of all your friends for a few months? Even when you find true love, the person you love most might also be the most annoying person to live with. These are the kinds of subjects that make relationships tweets into funny relatable tweets. Whatever goes wrong (or right!) in your love life, however, you know you’ll always have your best pals to lean on. Or, if they’re a little held up, you can rely on the funniest best friend tweets for those same laughs and commiserations. Whether you’re madly in love, comfortably settled, or still waiting for the one to appear in your life, these tweets about relationships will strike a chord of recognition that you can practically hear. Or was that your phone going off? Maybe you have a new dating app match!
HealthGretchen Rubin

I Want More Laughter and Light-Heartedness in My Life. Any Suggestions?

In my study of my five senses, I'm exploring how our five senses keep us attuned to other people. Nothing matters more to us than other people! Other people are safety—and danger. For one thing, we’re always listening for people. From the moment of birth, we prefer sounds that are...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vice

Filters That Invert Your Face Are Everywhere. Here’s Why It Looks So Weird

A couple decades ago, if you wanted to see how you would look with different colored eyes, shorter hair, or a completely different nose, you had to be some kind of Photoshop wizard. Now, we are unfortunately living in an era where trying out completely different looks is as simple as going onto Instagram or TikTok and slapping on a filter that can give you a drastically different face, or show your face in new ways, in real time. Want to look like a puffy, pillow-faced Kardashian? There’s a filter for that. Want to try lime green hair? There’s a filter for that! Want to see what your face looks like to other people? Well hey, there’s a filter for that, too.
Meditationpowerofpositivity.com

50 Things You Can Do For Yourself On A Bad Day

An occasional bad day is inevitable. Even if you got up, did your positive affirmations, exercised, ate a healthy breakfast, and did everything correctly, things out of your control can ruin your mood. In a world where there is so much positivity and beauty, there is also negativity and drama.
Career Development & AdviceIntrovert, Dear

5 Things an Anxious Introvert Does at Work That May Seem Rude, But Aren’t

If an introvert declines your lunch invitation, don’t take it personally — they’d probably rather just eat alone. A lot of times when introverts do something — or don’t do something — that is expected of them, they are perceived as rude. For example, when I was younger, I wasn’t aware that some of my actions seemed rude, like when I would go straight home after school while others would hang out. But now that I’m older, I’m more aware of them. So if I don’t want to get lunch with you, it’s not because I’m trying to be rude; it’s just the way I am as an introvert — I need downtime.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Apartment Therapy

8 Hacks to Make Time for Reading and Actually Finish Books, According to People Who Read All the Time

Whether you’ve set a goal for yourself or want to make a dent in the ever-increasing pile of paperbacks next to your bed, reading more is something many people try — and often fail — to implement into their lives. Distractions happen (hello, Instagram). Life happens. However, if you’re hoping to spend more time between the pages of a good book instead of endlessly scrolling Twitter or TikTok, you can find the time to read more books, more often.
IndiaThrive Global

Why I Always Sign My Mails Like This

The world is in the middle of chaotic change. We all feel it. The normative concepts we have lived inside for over a century are breaking down, and we are less and less willing to twist ourselves into pretzels to make them fit. “Have it your way” might have started with food toppings or our smartphones, but in principle it now applies to everything: From gender pronouns to news feeds; from custom clothing ordered online to your music app.
Animals947wls.com

Bizarre job interview question asks, What would you do with an elephant if you couldn’t give it away or sell it?

Have you ever had a job interview where they threw one of those brainteaser questions at you to see how you think on your feet? This is like an extreme example of that…. A woman named Beeta Golshani in Los Angeles tweeted out a picture of a question she got on an online job interview. She wrote, quote, “This is definitely the most bizarre question I have ever seen on a job application.”..
Mental Healthdigg.com

The Living Nightmare Of The Pandemic Is Giving People More Actual Nightmares

Research shows that countless people have been experiencing more frequent and more intense nightmares during the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems that the pandemic has infiltrated everyone's subconscious. Deirdre Barrett, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, has been tracking the dreams of 3,700 participants from the US and Europe since March 2020 and found that our dreams were sometimes explicitly about COVID and sometimes symbolic: "A swarm of insects being lots of little things that could harm or kill you is a very good metaphor for the virus particles." Here's what Barrett and other experts have discovered.
Relationship Advicelovepanky.com

How to Stay Away From Someone & Know the Signs They’re Bad For You

Relationships are complicated and some people can be bad for you. But how to know the signs you should stay away from someone? And what should you do next?. No one in your life is perfect. Sometimes people will hurt you. Some people will disappoint you. All these things happen and they don’t necessarily mean you need to stay away from someone. But are there some reasons and signs you should stay away from someone, because they’re just bad for you?