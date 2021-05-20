newsbreak-logo
Calendar of Events

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith warmer weather and longer daylight, it's time to recharge and reconnect!. Come out of hibernation and join us at our Chamber Lawn Party for a socially-distanced evening outside the Chamber office on the grounds of the Lackman-Thompson Estate. There is plenty of room to enjoy the beautiful spring colors...

LifestyleOnlyInYourState

Road Trip To 4 To 6 Different Vineyards On The Winery Tours Of Southern Illinois Shuttle

Do you love wine? Do you love drinking wine with friends? If so, you should think about booking a shuttle that will take you to your choice of four to six wineries along the Southern Illinois Wine Trail and Shawnee Hills Wine Trail! This is a great way to discover new wineries while having a designated driver. Winery Tours of Southern Illinois provides a private shuttle for you and your group so you can enjoy hopping from vineyard to vineyard. You will have a blast tasting fantastic regional wines without the hassle and stress of figuring out who’s going to drive.
Grocery & Supermaketdelhitownshipmi.gov

Food Frenzy kicks off this week

The Delhi Township Farmer’s Market Food Frenzy kicks off Wednesday, May 12, from 4-9 p.m. with the opportunity to support local vendors while enjoying delicious snacks, entrées and desserts from around the Lansing area. The Food Frenzy will be held at the market, located at 2150 Cedar St., and continue at the same time and location on June 9, July 7, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8.
Theater & Dancenorthernvirginiamag.com

6 parks and recreation events that will connect you with nature

From historic tours to astronomy webinars, you’ll want to add “go to the park” to your weekly schedule. While summer travel is just around the corner, take an early trip to a local park for some pre-summer fun. Whether you want to learn about the night sky, take a historic house tour, or dance in the park, these are the local parks-and-recreation events you should join this week.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Trail etiquette is sorely lacking

A number of longtime hikers and naturalists I know have commented on how many new visitors they have seen on hiking trails around the Pacific Northwest. It’s understandable that people are rushing to the outdoors during this long pandemic, but sadly, some new visitors are not up speed on etiquette on trails and in parks and wild places. Friends hiking at Mount Hood had some unpleasant experiences with crowds and misbehaving hikers on the trails. Last summer, I encountered a man urinating on a trail at Mount Rainier. On a recent Saturday , I passed a large school or church group, at least 60 or 70 people, on the Hummocks Trail at Mount St. Helens. None wore a mask even though they were packed closely together. At least 15 wandered far off the trail right at a sign asking hikers to stay on the trail. I asked them several times to please return to the trail, but they refused. Please, chaperones, teachers, youth counselors and leaders, instruct your students and/or group members on the kind of respectful behavior that’s appropriate on trails and in natural areas before we spoil these gems for future hikers and explorers.
Charitiesfuncheap.com

“Worst Summer Ever” Comedy Fundraiser of Summer Memories

A marathon fundraiser where comics will reminisce about their worst summers as we embark into possibly the biggest summer of our lives!. RSVP donations will go to the Asian Prisoner Support Community AsianPrisonerSupport.com. Hosted by Jared Goldstein & Hannah Pilkes!. SATURDAY 5/15. 6p PT / 9p ET. Donate $10 to...
EntertainmentSun-Journal

The Public Theatre holding Annual Spring Auction online

The Public Theatre’s annual spring auction is being held online at thepublictheatre.org through midnight on Sunday, May 23. Featuring gift certificates and handcrafted items, what better way to shop for useful and unique gifts while simultaneously supporting the theatre. Looking for a private singing lesson with a Broadway singer? A winter weekend at Sugarloaf? A beautiful painting? A unique piece of jewelry from J. Dostie? A gift certificate to a local brewery? A birdbath? A vacuum cleaner? A gift certificate to a favorite restaurant? You will find a wonderful assortment of items in this fun fundraiser for The Public Theatre.
Lifestylethecomanchechief.com

Mother’s Day drive thru / pick up picnic lunch at Comanche Museum

From Comanche County Historical Society & Museum, Inc. The Comanche County Historical Society & Museum, Inc. will entertain via a box lunch fit for a queen, or at least a queen’s mother! Sunday, May 9 drive to the Museum at 402 Moorman Rd. between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to get your boxed lunch. Boxes will be filled with delicious picnic food. Tickets are available for a suggested donation per ticket.
EntertainmentRed Wing Republican Eagle

Things to do this weekend: create and get outside

The Anderson Center is hosting a Spring Soiree Croquet Tournament and Art Auction 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Tower View. All experience levels are welcome in this casual six-wicket, doubles golf croquet tournament. The tournament will be held on the Tower View lawn. Registration is $40 for an individual or $75 for a team of two. The top-performing team will receive a wine gift basket from Alexis Bailly Vineyard in Hastings. Dress to impress in “snappy casual” white as awards will be given out to the team with the best croquet outfit.
LifestylePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesotans Share Photos of Fishing Opener Weekend [PHOTOS]

With highs in the 70's and plenty of sunshine, Minnesota saw perfect weather for the Governor's Fishing Opener weekend. When it comes to water, I prefer drinking it rather than fishing it. Specifically, I like water brewed with yeast, hops and grain. The results are usually quite tasty. So, rather than hitting the lakes for fishing opener this past weekend, my wife and I headed to Wisconsin to check out some breweries out there. We started in Spooner, WI where the Churchill family invited us to visit Round Man Brewing (a fantastic family-owned brewpub that we loved and would highly recommend if you're ever in the area or passing through). From there, we visited the stunning new Lift Bridge Brewing facility in New Richmond, then on to the wonderfully bizarre and a personal favorite Oliphant Brewing in Somerset.
MusicCape Gazette

Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Festival draws a good crowd

Crowds of happy shoppers swarmed to Dagsworthy Avenue May 8 for the return of the Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Festival. The free event, sponsored by the Dewey Business Partnership with support from the Town of Dewey Beach, featured more than 60 artist vendors along with food trucks and live music.
creativeloafing.com

Mothers Day Picnic in Paradise with Live Music

Pick up your Mom's favorite meal and meet her at Paradise Garden for a lovely picnic at one of our many outdoor tables, with live music featuring the Big City String Band serenading the special occasion from noon-2pm, weather permitting. Please reserve your table in advance, by calling 706-808-0800. Admission is $15, $10 seniors, $5 students, 12 and under are free, & dogs are welcome! (You may also bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic on the lawn.) (You may also come without Mom.)
TravelThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

St Johns River-to-Sea Loop Alliance: Trail rides and ribbon cuttings

The St Johns River-to-Sea Loop Alliance in celebrating two big trail openings in May with ribbon cuttings, rides and picnic in two of the most scenic spots in Florida!. On Saturday, May 22 we celebrate the completion of the DeLeon Springs Section of the Loop and the connector to DeLeon Springs State Park. Join us for a ride on the beautiful, shady Spring to Spring section from Fichter Trailhead to DeLeon Springs for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, to be followed by free entry to DeLeon Springs State Park and picnic lunch with optional swimming in the spring. #bikedeleonsprings.
Lifestyleattractionsmagazine.com

Cedar Point reopening with Frontier Festival to kick off 2021 season

Millennium Force, Planet Snoopy, and the famous mile-long Cedar Point Beach will all make their return tomorrow, May 14, as Cedar Point reopens to start its 2021 season. The park will come back to life with its signature Frontier Festival event, which will transform Frontier Town into a Wild West hootenanny with live music, interactive games, décor, street entertainment and a mouthwatering menu.
Restaurants895thelake.ca

4 Delicious Dinners, Fundraising For The Rotary Peace Park

The Kenora Rotary Club and 901 Westside Restaurant & Catering are holding a special takeout dinner event this Monday (May 17) to raise funds for the Rotary Peace Park project. There are 4 dinner entrees to choose from, including a vegan black bean burger, all served with 901 skinny fries, and 2 desserts to choose from including a vegan dessert. All complete meals are only $20 each, for takeout only. Order by phoning 547-2901 or 407-1798 between 9AM and 3PM. Please place your orders by Saturday May 15. See the menu for all the tasty meal choices! — Ted B.
DrinksGUIDON

Food festival, National BBQ Day this weekend

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is celebrating outdoor dining with two events this weekend. The Rockin’ Food Fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Colyer Park, followed Sunday by National Barbecue Day, which features special deals at Ozark Tavern and Daugherty Bowling Center as well as online tips and recipes on the FMWR Facebook page.
Festivalparentmap.com

13th Annual Pike Place Market Flower Festival

This annual tradition celebrates the amazing flowers that grow abundantly right here in the Pacific Northwest. Over 40 tents will line Pike Place featuring flower farmers from King, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. Bouquets will be bursting with tulips, daffodils, irises, and the season's favorite peonies!. Come early and pick out...
FestivalChico Enterprise-Record

Annual Springfest draws crowd as part of Feather Fiesta

There may not have been the annual parade that goes along with the Feather Fiesta Days on Saturday, but Ilene Cupido said that the annual spring fest at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church was still a good time. “We are celebrating during Feather Fiesta Days with some family fun, we...