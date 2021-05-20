Pediatric Antibiotics Market Strategic Overview and COVID-19 Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook – Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, etc

Patients have been undergoing infusion therapy via intravenous stopcocks for decades. This device controls the flow of fluid into an infusion system while also allowing several fluids to be associated. The system is made up of three main parts: the body, the handle, and the fixed or rotating luer-locking collar. The implementation of new technology and a growing focus on patient safety are driving demand for safety products like intravenous stopcocks. Key players are actively engaged in research activities to implement different product designs in response to increasing demand for such safety products. For instance, Mediplus India Ltd., provides a three-way stopcock with extension tube that can be used with a variety of infusion devices to allow for medical device attachment.