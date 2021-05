(Undated) – The Crawford County Board meets this evening and they will continue to look at the expansion of the Enterprise Zone. In “New Business,” the board is set to approve a resolution opposing “SB1602,” which would put the state in control of zoning at the county level. They are also set to approve an ordinance and resolution for expansion of the Robinson Crawford Enterprise Zone as well as a resolution for the revised Sheriff and Jail fees. The Crawford County Board meets this evening at 6 pm in the Courthouse Annex.