newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Efficacy and safety of a novel dosing strategy for ruxolitinib in the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis and anemia: the REALISE phase 2 study

By Francisco Cervantes, David M. Ross, Atanas Radinoff, Francesca Palandri, Alexandr Myasnikov, Alessandro M. Vannucchi, Pierre Zachee, Heinz Gisslinger, Norio Komatsu, Lynda Foltz, Francesco Mannelli, Francesco Passamonti, Geralyn Gilotti, Islam Sadek, Ranjan Tiwari, Evren Zor, Haifa Kathrin Al-Ali
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Anemia is a frequent manifestation of myelofibrosis (MF) and there is an unmet need for effective treatments in anemic MF patients. The REALISE phase 2 study (NCT02966353) evaluated the efficacy and safety of a novel ruxolitinib dosing strategy with a reduced starting dose with delayed up-titration in anemic MF patients. Fifty-one patients with primary MF (66.7%), post-essential thrombocythemia MF (21.6%), or post-polycythemia vera MF (11.8%) with palpable splenomegaly and hemoglobin <10 g/dl were included. Median age was 67 (45–88) years, 41.2% were female, and 18% were transfusion-dependent. Patients received 10 mg ruxolitinib b.i.d. for the first 12 weeks, then up-titrations of up to 25 mg b.i.d. were permitted, based on efficacy and platelet counts. Overall, 70% of patients achieved a ≥50% reduction in palpable spleen length at any time during the study. The most frequent adverse events leading to dose interruption/adjustment were thrombocytopenia (17.6%) and anemia (11.8%). Patients who had a dose increase had greater spleen size and higher white blood cell counts at baseline. Median hemoglobin levels remained stable and transfusion requirements did not increase compared with baseline. These results reinforce the notion that it is unnecessary to delay or withhold ruxolitinib because of co-existent or treatment-emergent anemia.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Study Group#Treatment Efficacy#Cancer Patients#Cancer Treatments#Potential Treatments#Stat#Hypersplenism#Pmf#Ppv Mf#Pet Mf#Hb#Celgene#Campbell Pj#Institute Of Hematology#Shire#Eln#Levine Rl#Pz#University Of Barcelona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Luspatercept restores SDF-1-mediated hematopoietic support by MDS-derived mesenchymal stromal cells

The bone marrow microenvironment (BMME) plays a key role in the pathophysiology of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), clonal blood disorders affecting the differentiation, and maturation of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). In lower-risk MDS patients, ineffective late-stage erythropoiesis can be restored by luspatercept, an activin receptor type IIB ligand trap. Here, we investigated whether luspatercept can modulate the functional properties of mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) as key components of the BMME. Luspatercept treatment inhibited Smad2/3 phosphorylation in both healthy and MDS MSCs and reversed disease-associated alterations in SDF-1 secretion. Pre-treatment of MDS MSCs with luspatercept restored the subsequent clonogenic potential of co-cultured HSPCs and increased both their stromal-adherence and their expression of both CXCR4 and ß3 integrin. Luspatercept pre-treatment of MSCs also increased the subsequent homing of co-cultured HSPCs in zebrafish embryos. MSCs derived from patients who had received luspatercept treatment had an increased capacity to maintain the colony forming potential of normal but not MDS HSPCs. These data provide the first evidence that luspatercept impacts the BMME directly, leading to a selective restoration of the ineffective hematopoiesis that is a hallmark of MDS.
ScienceNature.com

The clinical significance of receiving a kidney allograft from deceased donor with chronic histologic changes

Allograft survival of deceased donor kidneys with suboptimal histology (DRTx/suboptimal histology: >10% glomerulosclerosis, >10% tubulointerstitial scarring, or >mild vascular sclerosis) is inferior to both DRTx with optimal histology (DRTx/optimal histology) and living donor kidneys irrespective of histologic changes (LRTx). In this report, we explored the reasons behind this guarded outcome with a special focus on the role of alloimmunity. We initially assessed gene expression in 39 time-zero allograft biopsies using the Nanostring 770 genes PanCancer Immune Profiling Panel. Subsequently, we studied 696 consecutive adult kidney allograft recipients that were grouped according to allograft type and histology at time-zero biopsy [DRTx/suboptimal histology (n = 194), DRTx/optimal histology (n = 166), and LRTx (n = 336)]. Part-1: Several immune pathways were upregulated in time-zero biopsies from DRTx/suboptimal histology (n = 11) compared to LRTx (n = 17) but not to DRTx/optimal histology (n = 11). Part-2: Amongst the three groups of recipients, DRTx/suboptimal histology had the highest incidence of acute rejection episodes, most of which occurred during the first year after transplantation (early rejection). This increase was mainly attributed to T cell mediated rejection, while the incidence of antibody-mediated rejection was similar amongst the three groups. Importantly, early acute T cell mediated rejection was a strong independent predictor for allograft failure in DRTx/suboptimal histology (adjusted HR: 2.13, P = 0.005) but not in DRTx/optimal histology nor in LRTx. Our data highlight an increased baseline immunogenicity in DRTx/suboptimal histology compared to LRTx but not to DRTx/optimal histology. However, our results suggest that donor chronic histologic changes in DRTx may help transfer such increased baseline immunogenicity into clinically relevant acute rejection episodes that have detrimental effects on allograft survival. These findings may provide a rationale for enhanced immunosuppression in recipients of DRTx with baseline chronic histologic changes to minimize subsequent acute rejection and to prolong allograft survival.
Medical & Biotechophthalmologytimes.com

Saturn-2 Phase 3 trial to evaluate safety, efficacy of TP-03 for treatment of Demodex blepharitis

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals kicks off Saturn-2, trial, which is designed similar to Saturn-1, first pivotal trial for TP-03. Topline data from Saturn-1 is expected in July. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has commenced enrollment in Saturn-2, its second pivotal trial evaluating the company’s novel investigational treatment, TP-03, in patients with Demodex blepharitis. According...
HealthNature.com

Distinct functions of CAR-T cells possessing a dectin-1 intracellular signaling domain

Chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy has demonstrated remarkable efficacies in treating hematopoietic malignancies, but not in the solid tumors. Incorporating costimulatory signaling domains, such as ICOS or 4-1BB, can positively influence CAR-T cell functions and then the immune responses. These CAR-engineered T cells have showed their enhanced persistence and effector functions with improved antitumor activities, and provided a new approach for the treatment of solid tumors. Here, we designed novel 2nd generation CARs with a costimulatory signaling molecule, dectin-1. The impacts of dectin-1 signaling domain on CAR-T cells were evaluated in vitro and in vivo. Our data show that in vitro cytokine secretions by HER2 or CD19 specific CAR-T cells increase significantly via incorporating this dectin-1 signaling domain. Additional properties of these novel CAR-T cells are affected by this costimulatory domain. Compared with a popular reference (i.e., anti-HER2 CAR-T cells with 4-1BB), in vitro T cell functions and in vivo antitumor activity of the dectin-1 engineered CAR-T cells are similar to the 4-1BB based, and both are discrete to the mock T cells. Furthermore, we found that the CAR-T cells with dectin-1 show distinct phenotype and exhaustion marker expression. These collective results suggest that the incorporation of this new signaling domain, dectin-1, into the CARs may provide the clinical potential of the CAR-T cells through this signaling domain in treating solid tumors.
Public HealthNature.com

COVID-19 vaccine efficacy in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

While randomized controlled trials demonstrated 94–95% efficacy of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines [1, 2], efficacy in immunocompromised patients has not been established. We aimed to understand serologic response to mRNA vaccination in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a population of interest given the immunocompromised state associated with this malignancy and disease-directed therapies, as well as incomplete immune responses following other vaccinations [3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10].
Scienceonclive.com

Dr. Yacoub on Efficacy and Safety Results With Parsaclisib in Myelofibrosis

Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD, discusses efficacy and safety results with parsaclisib in myelofibrosis. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center, discusses efficacy and safety results with parsaclisib in myelofibrosis. During the 2021 AACR Annual Meeting, findings from a phase 2 study (NCT02718300) demonstrated...
WorldNature.com

Clinical studies on pharmacological treatment of hypertension in Japan

Differences in the epidemiology and phenotypes of hypertension in Japan compared with Western countries mean that optimal approaches to the pharmacological management of hypertension should be based on local data. Fortunately, there is a large body of evidence from studies conducted in Japanese populations to inform guidelines and treatment decisions. This article highlights treatment recommendations and BP targets for Japanese patients with hypertension, and summarizes key literature supporting these recommendations. The latest version of the Japanese Society of Hypertension (JSH) guidelines is consistent with US and European guidelines in recommending that the general BP target should be <130/80 mmHg for office blood pressure (BP) and <125/75 mmHg for home BP. There is good local evidence to support these targets. The JSH guidelines also strongly recommend that antihypertensive therapy is managed and monitored based on home BP, due to the closer association of this parameter with cardiovascular risk compared with office BP. Japan is a leader in out-of-office BP research, meaning that there is good evidence for the Japanese recommendations. Key features of antihypertensive agents for use in Japanese patients with hypertension include the ability to reduce stroke risk provide antihypertensive efficacy throughout the 24-h dosing period. Calcium channel blockers appear to be particularly effective in Asian populations, and are the most commonly prescribed agents in Japan. Again consistent with international recommendations, antihypertensive therapy should be started with a combination of agents to maximize the chances of achieving target BP.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Interim Data In Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of MS1819 In Combination With PERT In The Treatment Of Cystic Fibrosis Patients With Severe Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

Data from first 18 patients indicate MS1819 and PERT combination led to clinically meaningful improvements in primary efficacy endpoint. DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) - Get Report, ("AzurRx" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced positive interim data from the first 18 out of 20 patients in its Phase 2 trial evaluating MS1819 in combination with the current standard of care, porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), for the treatment of severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).
ScienceNewswise

Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – Peer reviewed by medical experts that included three U.S. government senior scientists and published in the American Journal of Therapeutics, the research is the most comprehensive review of the available data taken from clinical, in vitro, animal, and real-world studies. Led by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of medical and scientific experts reviewed published peer-reviewed studies, manuscripts, expert meta-analyses, and epidemiological analyses of regions with ivermectin distribution efforts all showing that ivermectin is an effective prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.
Sciencehealio.com

TDM does not improve treatment efficacy during Remicade therapy for inflammatory diseases

Proactive therapeutic drug monitoring vs. standard therapy did not significantly improve clinical remission rates over 30 weeks in patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases initiating Remicade therapy, according to study results. “The findings do not support routine use of therapeutic drug monitoring during infliximab induction for improving disease remission rates,” Silje...
Woburn, MAhomenewshere.com

DOORwaY-90 study for SIR-Spheres® therapy as first-line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma enrolls first patient

First prospective multicenter U.S.-based trial for indication expansion of SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres taking place in 15 sites across the U.S. WOBURN, Mass., May 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of targeted liver cancer therapies, announced that the first patient has been enrolled in DOORwaY-90, a study evaluating the safety and efficacy of selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) using SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association of plasma level of high-mobility group box-1 with necroptosis and sepsis outcomes

The role of high-mobility group box-1 (HMGB1) in outcome prediction in sepsis is controversial. Furthermore, its association with necroptosis, a programmed cell necrosis mechanism, is still unclear. The purpose of this study is to identify the association between the plasma levels of HMGB1 and the severity and clinical outcomes of sepsis, and to examine the correlation between HMGB1 and key executors of necroptosis including receptor-interacting kinase 3 (RIPK3) and mixed lineage kinase domain-like- (MLKL) proteins. Plasma HMGB1, RIPK3, and MLKL levels were measured with the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay from the derivation cohort of 188 prospectively enrolled, critically-ill patients between April 2014 and December 2016, and from the validation cohort of 77 patients with sepsis between January 2017 and January 2019. In the derivation cohort, the plasma HMGB1 levels of the control (n = 46, 24.5%), sepsis (n = 58, 30.9%), and septic shock (n = 84, 44.7%) groups were significantly increased (P < 0.001). A difference in mortality between high (≥ 5.9 ng/mL) and low (< 5.9 ng/mL) HMGB1 levels was observed up to 90 days (Log-rank test, P = 0.009). There were positive linear correlations of plasma HMGB1 with RIPK3 (R2 = 0.61, P < 0.001) and MLKL (R2 = 0.7890, P < 0.001). The difference in mortality and correlation of HMGB1 levels with RIPK3 and MLKL were confirmed in the validation cohort. Plasma levels of HMGB1 were associated with the severity and mortality attributed to sepsis. They were correlated with RIPK3 and MLKL, thus suggesting an association of HMGB1 with necroptosis.
HealthNature.com

Artificial intelligence for improving sickle cell retinopathy diagnosis and management

Sickle cell retinopathy is often initially asymptomatic even in proliferative stages, but can progress to cause vision loss due to vitreous haemorrhages or tractional retinal detachments. Challenges with access and adherence to screening dilated fundus examinations, particularly in medically underserved areas where the burden of sickle cell disease is highest, highlight the need for novel approaches to screening for patients with vision-threatening sickle cell retinopathy. This article reviews the existing literature on and suggests future research directions for coupling artificial intelligence with multimodal retinal imaging to expand access to automated, accurate, imaging-based screening for sickle cell retinopathy. Given the variability in retinal specialist practice patterns with regards to monitoring and treatment of sickle cell retinopathy, we also discuss recent progress toward development of machine learning models that can quantitatively track disease progression over time. These artificial intelligence-based applications have great potential for informing evidence-based and resource-efficient clinical diagnosis and management of sickle cell retinopathy.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Connect Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase 2 Trial Evaluating CBP-201 In Adults With Moderate-to-Severe Persistent Asthma

SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, China, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) ("Connect Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 trial evaluating CBP-201 in adults with moderate-to-severe persistent asthma.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Allergy Therapeutics completes treatment in G309 field study

Commercial biotechnology company Allergy Therapeutics announced the completion of the treatment of all patients in its ‘G309’ exploratory field study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Grass MATA MPL in subjects with seasonal allergic rhinitis or rhinoconjunctivitis, induced by grass pollen. 1,252.69. 16:26 06/05/21. n/a. n/a. 16,309.51. 16:24 06/05/21.
Burlingame, CAPosted by
TheStreet

ALX Oncology Announces First Patient Dosed In ASPEN-03, A Phase 2 Study Of ALX148 In Combination With KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) For The Treatment Of Patients With Advanced Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

- The first of two distinct randomized Phase 2 studies in collaboration with Merck has been initiated. BURLINGAME, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology") (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, in partnership with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2 ASPEN-03 study evaluating the combination of ALX148, a next generation CD47 blocker, with KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the treatment of patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma ("HNSCC").
ScienceMedPage Today

Shortened Tuberculosis Drug Regimen Wins in Trial

A novel tuberculosis drug combination given for 4 months was noninferior to a standard 6-month regimen for an outcome of culture-negative survival at 12 months, an international randomized phase III trial found. That endpoint was achieved by 82.9% of microbiologically eligible patients (i.e., those found to be drug-resistant or with...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Mixed Results with Refined Treatment Strategies for Rheumatic Diseases

Therapeutic drug monitoring, half-dosing may not be ready for prime-time. Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) for patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases did not lead to better clinical remission rates, while routine dose reduction of anti-rheumatic drugs for patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in remission offered modest benefits, according to two Norwegian trials.