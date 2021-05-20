Efficacy and safety of a novel dosing strategy for ruxolitinib in the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis and anemia: the REALISE phase 2 study

Allograft survival of deceased donor kidneys with suboptimal histology (DRTx/suboptimal histology: >10% glomerulosclerosis, >10% tubulointerstitial scarring, or >mild vascular sclerosis) is inferior to both DRTx with optimal histology (DRTx/optimal histology) and living donor kidneys irrespective of histologic changes (LRTx). In this report, we explored the reasons behind this guarded outcome with a special focus on the role of alloimmunity. We initially assessed gene expression in 39 time-zero allograft biopsies using the Nanostring 770 genes PanCancer Immune Profiling Panel. Subsequently, we studied 696 consecutive adult kidney allograft recipients that were grouped according to allograft type and histology at time-zero biopsy [DRTx/suboptimal histology (n = 194), DRTx/optimal histology (n = 166), and LRTx (n = 336)]. Part-1: Several immune pathways were upregulated in time-zero biopsies from DRTx/suboptimal histology (n = 11) compared to LRTx (n = 17) but not to DRTx/optimal histology (n = 11). Part-2: Amongst the three groups of recipients, DRTx/suboptimal histology had the highest incidence of acute rejection episodes, most of which occurred during the first year after transplantation (early rejection). This increase was mainly attributed to T cell mediated rejection, while the incidence of antibody-mediated rejection was similar amongst the three groups. Importantly, early acute T cell mediated rejection was a strong independent predictor for allograft failure in DRTx/suboptimal histology (adjusted HR: 2.13, P = 0.005) but not in DRTx/optimal histology nor in LRTx. Our data highlight an increased baseline immunogenicity in DRTx/suboptimal histology compared to LRTx but not to DRTx/optimal histology. However, our results suggest that donor chronic histologic changes in DRTx may help transfer such increased baseline immunogenicity into clinically relevant acute rejection episodes that have detrimental effects on allograft survival. These findings may provide a rationale for enhanced immunosuppression in recipients of DRTx with baseline chronic histologic changes to minimize subsequent acute rejection and to prolong allograft survival.