newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sony Senior VP & Playstation LSI Leader, Takayasu Muto Joins Secure-IC's Strategic Committee

design-reuse.com
 19 hours ago

Takayasu Muto brings deep background in the semiconductor and electronics industries to the French rising leader in embedded cybersecurity. – Secure-IC, the rising leader and only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects today announced the addition of Former Senior Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Mr. Takayasu Muto, as Corporate Advisor and member of Secure-IC’s Strategic Committee.

www.design-reuse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsi#Sony Corporation#Semiconductor Industry#Senior Vice President#Ceo#Company President#Corporate Strategy#French#Co Founder#Pesc#Secure Elements#Memory Storage#Mr Takayasu Muto#Corporate Advisor#Semiconductor Strategy#Product Innovation#Embedded Cybersecurity#Strategic Direction#Embedded Systems#Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Related
Businessaithority.com

Accelleran, A Global Leader in 4G/5G Cloud-Native OpenRAN Platforms, Raises Series B Financing to Accelerate Its Growth in Support of Roll Out of 5G Networks Worldwide

Accelleran, a leading provider of OpenRAN software solutions for 4G/5G networks announced a EUR 6,8M Series B funding round led by Cogito Capital Partners, with participation of Qbic, and existing investors Capital-E and AAAF. The funding will be used by the company to fuel its global expansion. As 5G network...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Duesenberg Technologies to Form a Strategic Committee to Consider Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listing Application

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Penang, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Duesenberg Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: DUSYF) (the "Company" or "Duesenberg"), an OTCQB-listed issuer, is pleased to announce that the Company will form a strategic committee to review and develop a capital markets strategy focused on Canada and Europe. As part of the review, the strategic committee is expected to consider an application to list the Company's common shares on Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Sharon Liggins Joins Endeavor Content as Senior VP Communications

Endeavor Content has found its senior vice president of communications. Veteran media executive Sharon Liggins has joined the studio from Ava DuVernay’s narrative change collective ARRAY, where she served as vice president of publicity. Effective immediately, Liggins will be based in Los Angeles. In the newly created role, Liggins will...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Corporate Performance Management Software Market Strapping Growth by the End 2026 | Oracle, SAP, IBM, Anaplan, Infor, Workday, Planful (formerly Host Analytics), Unit4, Epicor Software

The Corporate Performance Management Software Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to ReportsWeb. According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of...
Technologymartechseries.com

SAS a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

SAS unique as it provides everything a business needs for orchestrating complex customer journeys via a single integrated marketing suite. Decreasing budgets, changes in consumer behavior and the sudden move to digital channels has led marketing leaders to reimagine their approach to MarTech stacks. SAS, recognized as a Leader in...
Businessthefabricator.com

Vollrath hires senior VP operations

Vollrath Co., Sheboygan, Wis., hired Elizabeth Truett as senior vice president of operations in March. Truett is responsible for directing and managing the company’s supply chain organization. This includes operations, supply chain, environmental health and safety, customer and technical service, program management, and distribution across Vollrath’s facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and China.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

HELLA USA Aftermarket Division Expands Staff

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, while many executives were relegated to home offices, HELLA continued its operations and staff expansion in the aftermarket and Special Applications division in the U.S. Five new team members were added, including:. Hayley Huebner joined the aftermarket team in the position of catalog manager –...
BusinessStamford Advocate

VirtaMove Names Dan Moshkovich as VP Marketing

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Application virtualization and modernization innovator VirtaMove Corp announced today that Dan Moshkovich, a seasoned Marketing executive, has been named Vice President of Marketing. In his role as Vice President of Marketing, Dan Moshkovich will lead the company’s Marketing strategy, brand management, and demand generation efforts...
Businessnddist.com

Motor Supplier Nidec Expands HVACR Offerings

ST. LOUIS — Nidec announces a step forward in its brand cooperation in the United States extending the line of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions for the Aftermarket segment. The existing HVACR Aftermarket U.S. MOTORS structure will now include the Embraco solutions in the United States in order to deliver a broader portfolio capable of meeting customer needs through products with high standards of quality, performance and high efficiency.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

Lee Enterprises names new VP of brand, strategic marketing

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lee Enterprises, a leading provider of trusted local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, including Grand Island, recently announced it has selected Alexa Wilson to be vice president — brand and strategic marketing for the company. The position of vice president —...
Businessenterprisesecuritymag.com

Fraser Scott Joins IriusRisk as VP of Product Development

IriusRisk appoints Fraser Scott as VP of Product Development. FREMONT, CA: IriusRisk, the threat modeling platform for application security, announces the appointment of Fraser Scott as Vice President of Product Development. Fraser comes to IriusRisk at a time of extensive market growth to head strategic leadership and direction of the platform's development.
Businessavinteractive.com

Northamber AV partners with Vestel Visual Solutions

Northamber plc has signed a distribution agreement with Vestel Visual Solutions that will see Northamber promote and distribute Vestel’s large format displays to the pro AV and IT reseller channels. Vestel Visual Solutions is one of the primary global manufacturer of professional display solutions for a range of industries such...
SoftwareZDNet

Oracle announces in-game ad measurement technology in new CX portfolio update

Oracle is rolling out new capabilities to its Advertising and CX platform that will enable advertisers to measure the effectiveness of ads in video games. Oracle said the in-game advertising measurement technology includes impressions delivery and General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) measurement for ads in PC, mobile, and web-based 3D gaming environments via Oracle Moat Measurement.
BusinessTechCrunch

Waymo to lose its CFO and head of automotive partnerships

Dwyer and Frost’s departure was shared internally this week, according to multiple sources. Waymo has confirmed to TechCrunch that Dwyer and Frost are leaving. “We’re grateful to Ger and Adam for all they’ve done for Waymo and wish them all the best,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “An executive search is underway for a new CFO to lead us into our next chapter as we continue to build, deploy and commercialize the Waymo Driver.”
BusinessTimes Union

Panalyt Becomes Gartner Cool Vendor 2021 in Human Capital Management, Highlighted as HR Technology needed in the New Normal Era by Yano Research Institute Japan

SINGAPORE (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. Panalyt, a leading global People Analytics vendor, has been featured as a Cool Vendor by Gartner in their 26 April 2021 report on “Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management: Technology Innovations to Support the Future of Work”(1). Panalyt is extremely delighted to be both the...
Economyaustinnews.net

York IE Launches Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform

SaaS platform provides busy entrepreneurs and investors digestible data and insights to help with strategic growth. MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / York IE™, a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm, today launched general availability of Fuel™, its market and competitive intelligence platform that helps B2B SaaS startups gain a competitive edge.
BusinessSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Accenture Strengthens Operational Technology Through Acquisition

Accenture continues its digital transformation program, which it calls Industry X, that helps clients move forward with technology services through its latest company acquisition. Electro 80 provides operational technology (OT) in Australia in manufacturing and the supply chain. Per Accenture:. Electro 80 provides automation, electrical, instrumentation, safety, networking and industrial...
Businessajot.com

O’Connor appointed Executive VP Strategic Development at Crane Worldwide Logistics

Crane Worldwide Logistics continues to strengthen its core leadership with the appointment of John O’Connor as Executive Vice President, Strategic Development. In this newly created position, O’Connor will drive strategic development and further enhance the integrated supply chain solutions offered to Crane Worldwide’s growing portfolio of international clients. O’Connor has...