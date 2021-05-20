Sony Senior VP & Playstation LSI Leader, Takayasu Muto Joins Secure-IC's Strategic Committee
Takayasu Muto brings deep background in the semiconductor and electronics industries to the French rising leader in embedded cybersecurity. – Secure-IC, the rising leader and only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects today announced the addition of Former Senior Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Mr. Takayasu Muto, as Corporate Advisor and member of Secure-IC’s Strategic Committee.www.design-reuse.com