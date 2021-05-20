MerleFest Announces First Round Of Lineup, Sept. 16-19

Wilkesboro, NC – MerleFest, Presented by Window World, Announces First Round of Lineup for Merlefest on September 16-19, 2021. Tedeschi Trucks (Friday), Melissa Etheridge (Sunday), Mavis Staples (Sunday), LeAnn Rimes (Friday), Sam Bush (Saturday), Donna The Buffalo (all 4 days), Scythian (Thurs., Fri., and Sat. performances), and The Waybacks (Fri. and Sat.) will be joining the annual homecoming of musicians and music fans on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Additional artists scheduled to perform will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will go on sale June 10 and Chris Austin Songwriting Contest accepting entries through June 15th.