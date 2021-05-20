newsbreak-logo
Wilkesboro, NC

MerleFest Announces First Round Of Lineup, Sept. 16-19

By FOCUS Newspaper
focusnewspaper.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWilkesboro, NC – MerleFest, Presented by Window World, Announces First Round of Lineup for Merlefest on September 16-19, 2021. Tedeschi Trucks (Friday), Melissa Etheridge (Sunday), Mavis Staples (Sunday), LeAnn Rimes (Friday), Sam Bush (Saturday), Donna The Buffalo (all 4 days), Scythian (Thurs., Fri., and Sat. performances), and The Waybacks (Fri. and Sat.) will be joining the annual homecoming of musicians and music fans on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Additional artists scheduled to perform will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will go on sale June 10 and Chris Austin Songwriting Contest accepting entries through June 15th.

Posted by
WRAL News

Melissa Etheridge, LeAnn Rimes to play Merlefest

Wilkesboro, N.C. — Melissa Etheridge, Tedeschi Trucks and LeAnn Rimes are among this performers announced for this year's Merlefest, organizers announced Tuesday. The annual festival, which celebrates the memory of musician Eddy Merle Watson, son of American music icon Doc Watson, is scheduled Sept. 16-19, on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.
Posted by
Rolling Stone

Mavis Staples, Melissa Etheridge to Perform at MerleFest 2021

After being forced to take a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MerleFest will return in Fall 2021. The annual eclectic musical fest will take place September 16th to 19th in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, with a first round of performers that includes Melissa Etheridge, Mavis Staples, and LeAnn Rimes.
Wilkes Journal Patriot

'Live music is back!'

It was amplified multiple times by several musicians Friday evening in Wilkesboro, echoing throughout the Carolina West Wireless Community Commons: “Live music is back!”. After an absence of 19 months, live music returned to the downtown on Friday, with a lineup of four bands that was organized by Jonah Horton, hometown mandolinist and a member of one of the outfits, the Trailblazers.
Wilkes Journal Patriot

Wilkesboro announces movie, concert lineups

The Town of Wilkesboro recently announced the 2021 lineups of “Movies on Main” and “Concerts in the Commons.”. The movies will be shown starting at 9 p.m. on a 33-foot-wide screen on the concert lawn May through August in the Carolina West Wireless Community Commons. This season features recent releases...