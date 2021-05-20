HCT Welcomes New Director, LaKeisha Ross-Johnson For Evita

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleHickory – LaKeisha Ross-Johnson is excited to be taking on her first directing gig with the blockbuster musical, Evita at the Hickory Community Theatre. The show will run June 10–20 in the Jeffers Theatre. Ross-Johnson developed her love of music in church at a very early age and pursued her...

Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

New Actor Joins HCT For Production of Evita, Opens 6/10

Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of Evita features a newcomer from Statesville. The classic, Tony Award-winning musical begins performances on June 10 and runs through June 20. Jesse Ramirez of Statesville is making his HCT as Agustín Magaldi, the tango and milonga singer who brings young Eva...
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Western Piedmont Symphony’s Comeback Concert, Sat., May 15

Hickory – The Western Piedmont Symphony will make a strong return to symphonic music with a Comeback Concert on May 15, 2021 live at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center and via livestream at 7:30 P.M. This concert will feature Mozart’s Overture to Così fan tutte, Haydn’s Symphony No. 82, “The Bear”, and Joseph Bologne’s Violin Concerto in C Major featuring violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins.
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Skeleton Crew Opens This Thursday, May 13, At HCT

Hickory – It is 2008, the height of the Great Recession and the auto industry is devastated. While CEOs and corporate boards attempt to keep their companies afloat, workers down on the line in Detroit wonder how much longer they’ll be able to put food on the table. That’s the...
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

County library offers Summer Learning program

NEWTON — If you’ve been anticipating the start of Summer Learning at the Catawba County Library, the wait is almost over. Registration for the 10-week adventure opens on Monday, May 17. Summer Learning invites people of all ages to engage with books, ideas, and information while schools are out of...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Festival to show 11 short films on Saturday in Morganton; second event is June 5 in Hickory

Local filmmaker Julie Whitis-Church saw a need for a festival dedicated to showcasing short films. “Creating a film festival has been one of my passions and goals for many years now,” she said. “I started putting it together, planning, talking to filmmakers and doing research. I wanted to put together a festival that all filmmakers would feel welcome, provide a constructive, encouraging experience, and celebrate their time, talent and hard work.”
Catawba, NCHickory Daily Record

Letter: Choral Society fundraiser a success

The 1st Annual Hickory Choral Society Golf Classic was certainly a success on April 26. What a great day at Catawba Country Club!. We had lofty goals when we started planning this event, but our sponsors and players blew through those goals and allowed us to surpass our wildest expectations. Thank you to: A Woman’s View, Aiken-Black Tire Co., Allegiant Managed Care, Ameriprise Financial, Backstreets Grill, Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Benefits Solutions, Boyd Insurance, Café Rule/Mas Amor/Vintage House, Catawba Women’s Center, Everett Chevrolet, Glaze Design, Harlee Packaging, Hops & Grapes, Jenkins Funeral Home, Russell L. Isenhour, CPA, Leather Miracles, Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, Oakwood Dental Arts, Pepsi, Piedmont Endocrinology, United Beverages, Vanguard and Valdese Weavers. We also thank our in-kind sponsors: Broome Insurance, Custom Design Group, Olde Tavern Restaurant, Pepsi, United Beverages and Wallace Printing Company and our Oratorio sponsors: Corning and Friends of HCS and Modern Nissan who sponsored a hole-in-one competition for a 2021 Nissan Rogue.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Art exhibition created especially for children

HICKORY — Hickory Museum of Art’s show “juniorHMA: The Exhibition” was designed and created especially for children and their families to encourage engagement with Hickory Museum of Art’s collection. Every artwork in the show has a corresponding hands-on interactive that highlights a different element of art. Jon Carfagno, the museum’s...
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Golden Hour festival events coming to Morganton, Hickory

The Golden Hour Film Festival opened for submissions in spring 2020, with the first season ending in March 2021. An astonishing number of short films was submitted from all over the U.S. and Canada, many of which are from North Carolina filmmakers. Official selections were made by the festival judges after numerous hours of screening and scoring each film.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Spring into Summer event planned at park

HICKORY — Looking for activities, camps, entertainment, and educational opportunities for children over the summer?. The City of Hickory and the Catawba County Partnership for Children will host Spring into Summer on Thursday, May 27, from 5-7 p.m., at Taft Broome Park. This summer kick-off event will bring together informational booths to address that question for families. Entertainment and free hot dogs will be provided. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available from StarMed Healthcare.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Tickets available for Romance of the Garden Tour

HICKORY — Tickets are now on sale for Hickory Landmarks Society’s 26th annual Romance of the Garden Tour. Five of Hickory’s finest gardens are featured on the tour. All will be opened to the public on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gardens are grouped in easily...
Hickory, NCcaldwelljournal.com

#Repeat150: City of Hickory celebrates Sesquicentennial Anniversary

HICKORY, NC (May 3, 2021) — The City of Hickory invites the community to #Repeat150 with a week of events to celebrate Hickory’s 150th anniversary. January 3, 2020, marked the City of Hickory’s 150th anniversary. While the community celebrated this historic milestone with a birthday kickoff and an interesting lecture series by Patrick Daily with the Hickory Landmarks Society to revisit Hickory’s past, several 150th events were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Cruise-in, spring farm festival and more

The Catawba Valley Cruisers will hold a cruise-in Saturday from 5-9 p.m. hosted by Court Street Grille and Market Place Church in Mountain View. Cruisers will receive a blue ticket upon arrival for a discount on a meal at Court Street Grille. The cruise-in is open to all makes and models. The cruise-in will be held at 2653 N.C. 127 in Hickory.
Catawba County, NCmooresvilletribune.com

Celebrate Star Wars Day with virtual library program

“Star Wars” fans love to send out this greeting when springtime rolls around, playing on the movie catchphrase “May the Force be with you!” The pun, in fact, gave rise to May 4 being designated as Star Wars Day, a time to celebrate the film franchise’s wildly imaginative universe. To...
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Love story: Couple devote years to book about church

While it’s being promoted as local history, “The Faith of Our Fathers Still Lives!” is in many ways a love story. Written by Laura Anne Campbell Harrison and Stephen R. Harrison and published by Catawba Valley Community College’s Redhawk Publications, the book tells the story of Old St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Newton, the oldest church in Catawba County.
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Women’s Resource Center Hosts Art In The Park, Saturday, May 22

Hickory — Women’s Resource Center will host its inaugural “Art in the Park” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, in the Ivey Arboretum/Sally Fox Park in Hickory where the Women’s Resource Center house is located. Admission is free, and guests will enjoy local art, a...