21 up 21 down, Ian Graves retired all 21 Farwell batters he faced last Thursday to become the first Gladwin pitcher to throw a perfect game since at least 1980. He was so dominate that Farwell was able to get only two balls out of the infield. One was a fly out to centerfielder Lucas Mead in the first inning and the other a line drive to right fielder Hunter Williams in the third. Williams charged the ball and came up throwing to first baseman Ethan Shea to get the Farwell batter by a step at first base. The heads up plays by Williams and Shea were crucial to preserving the perfect game.