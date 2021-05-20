newsbreak-logo
Gray, KY

Arthur Stewart

Corbin Times Tribune
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur C. Stewart, Jr., 61, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born November 25, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas. Rusty was a United States Air Force veteran who proudly served his country. He was preceded by his father, Arthur C. Stewart, Sr. He leaves behind...

