SUNY Empire Connects: Careers in Mental Health

Event Time(s): 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. It should come as no surprise that the need for individuals in the mental health field is increasing. With a higher demand, comes the need for more professionals working in this area. Join us for the Careers in Mental Health and hear from experts in the field about their career path, what experiences and skills you should be building upon and bits of advice while you are pursuing your degree and look to work in the field or advance in your current position.