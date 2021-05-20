Greg Oliver named Executive of the Year at APAC Fitness and Wellness Awards of Excellence

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (ALYA) - Get Report (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 3,000 highly qualified professionals and offering enterprise cloud solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, is proud to be the recipient of the Eagle Award, honoring Microsoft partners who demonstrate excellence in Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer adds. The prestigious award recognizes those who 'dare to soar and set new standards' in Microsoft Dynamics 365.