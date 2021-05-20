newsbreak-logo
Singapore

Greg Oliver named Executive of the Year at APAC Fitness and Wellness Awards of Excellence

By Nigel Benton
asianleisure.biz
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Oliver, Chief Executive and Managing Director of the Fitness and Lifestyle Group, has been named Executive of the Year at APAC Fitness and Wellness Awards of Excellence. Presented during World Health, Fitness and Wellness Week in Singapore on Tuesday night , the Awards recognise leading companies and executives from across health, fitness, wellness and hospitality in the Asia-Pacific region.

www.asianleisure.biz
Emily Skye
Person
Greg Oliver
