Greg Oliver named Executive of the Year at APAC Fitness and Wellness Awards of Excellence
Greg Oliver, Chief Executive and Managing Director of the Fitness and Lifestyle Group, has been named Executive of the Year at APAC Fitness and Wellness Awards of Excellence. Presented during World Health, Fitness and Wellness Week in Singapore on Tuesday night , the Awards recognise leading companies and executives from across health, fitness, wellness and hospitality in the Asia-Pacific region.www.asianleisure.biz