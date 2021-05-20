newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1732 Brook Street

reecenichols.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderfully maintained home shows pride of ownership throughout. So much to love in this nearly 1500 sq. ft. 3 bed/1/ bath home! Brand new floors throughout (carpet, LVT, ceramic). Freshly painted walls and trim, new fixtures, new kitchen backsplash, new hardware and a totally gutted & remodeled bathroom you have to see to believe. Converted garage offers a large family room, laundry room, storage and 4th non-conforming bedroom. Fully fenced yard, large primary bedroom, all nestled on a low-traffic street.

www.reecenichols.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brook Street#Family Room#Laundry Room#Lvt#Fenced Yard#Converted Garage#Kitchen#Bath Home#Bathroom#Storage#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

6221 Sweet Maple Ln

Location, Location, Location!!! Highly sought after Vista Verde Community in the heart of Boca Raton. Just steps away from the brand new Verde Elementary School K-8. Vista Verde is a beautiful community with lakes and parks. This 3/2 home is situated on a cul-de-sac, so very little traffic. Features include vaulted ceiling, wood floors in the living areas, new carpeting in the bedrooms, wood cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen, spacious fenced-in backyard. Third bedroom currently being used as a den. Roof was replaced in 2010. Minutes to Boca Town Center, shopping and restaurants. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1-3 p.m.
Real EstateNews Argus

742 Sterling Brooke Court

Wyngate Village- 2 bedroom with loft and 2.5 bath townhome - Available June 25, 2021. Wyngate Village- 2 bedroom with loft and 2.5 bath town home- Approx 1820 square feet-2 story town home. End unit with wood floors on main level. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range. This unit also comes with a Washer and Dryer. Beautiful den with gas fireplace and fenced in patio area. AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 6/25.
Real Estateoucampus.org

6824 S 33rd Ave

6824 South 33rd - This 4 Bedrooms 3 bathrooms 2214 Sq ft home is extremely clean and ready to move in. There are 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms on the upper floor and 1 Bedroom 1 Bath on the ground floor. Home occupies 3 levels on the left side of the entry way(middle level) there is a formal living room and dining room, this flows into a spacious kitchen with informal dining which overlooks the family room on the ground floor. The stairways to the 3 bedrooms on the upper level is to the right of the entry way. The home has new tiles in Kitchen, Dining room, Bathrooms and high traffic areas. **Located in the Silverstone Estate community , the home has access to community play ground and walking pathways.
Dale City, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

14312 Birchdale Avenue

One of the largest SFH in the heart of Dale City with complete renovation top to bottom and in-and-out including new roof, electrical, plumbing, hvac; 6 beds, 3 full baths with new concrete driveway and huge deck in the back. Usual amenities including new kitchen with full size cabinets, granite countertop, SS appliances; wet bar in basement; new baths with tiles; new windows and doors, gleaming hardwood floor on main leveling. Other amenities including new high efficient gas furnace/AC, new tankless water heater, new washer & dryer. A must see!
Real Estatetysonsreporter.com

Listing of the Day: 1650 Silver Hill Drive #1703

Want to love where you live? Make the move to condo owner this weekend! Visit our open house to see this brand-new, never-lived-in 17th floor unit with the most incredible views. This light and bright 1 BD plus den/1.5 BA 894-square-foot home offers high-end finishes in an open-concept layout that...
Real Estateoucampus.org

990 E Sheffield Ave

3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1435 Sq. Ft. Home in Chandler - 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1435 Sq. Ft. Single Level Home with Attached 2 Car Garage. Located in the Gated Community of Knox Landing in Chandler. Access to great Community Pool. Extra Large Kichen with Island opens to good size living room. Large Bedrooms and Master with Master Bath. Back yard for entertaining.
Palm Beach County, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

10381 Sleepy Brook Way

Boca Raton Single Family Starter Home that is perfectly located within the Palm Beach County School district . This oversized lot has a huge Fenced Backyard with plenty of shade that is perfect for entertaining, a Large Patio 26 x 17, & fruit trees. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an open floor plan, Kitchen, Tiled Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Storage, Hurricane Protection, Impact Windows, Ceiling Fans, and a Circular Driveway in the front The water feeds from the canal.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7647 Stony Creek Lane

Offer deadline is Monday 5/17 at 12:00 pm. This bright and airy Contemporary 3-story corner unit condo features 2 sizable bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a sunroom and a large-semi closed off loft! Enter into the foyer area with 18 ft. soaring ceilings, slate floors, a coat closet and storage underneath the stairs. Cherry hardwood floors lead you to the main level with a spacious and open floor plan.+- The main level offers a large dining room with chair rail molding and custom lighting, a generous size kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances, and a living room with a wood burning fireplace accented by a slate finish and a sunroom.+- Take another flight of stairs to the loft, ideal for an office, exercise room and providing additional storage space. Venture back to the main level down the hall to the tastefully remodeled hall bathroom with a ceramic tile shower complimented by an accent border, classy/chic hexagon flooring, a pedestal sink and new fixtures. The owner+GGs suite offers a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet with an Elfa closet system organizer and an en-suite bathroom with a spa bathtub and large vanity area. Notable upgrades throughout the years include hot water heater +GG18, washer and dryer +G-14, windows replaced +GG10 and HVAC +GG09. Woodland Village is a sought-after community that includes an outdoor adult pool and kiddie pools, tot lot, tennis courts, grilling stations, sidewalks and paths, meticulously maintained grounds and an annual community clean up, yard sale and pool party. This home is also conveniently located blocks to Bellow Springs Elementary School, to shops and restaurants and minutes from I-95and Route 100. Easy access to BWI, Ft. Meade, NSA, DC and Baltimore. This beautifully upgraded condo and it+GGs desirable location is awaiting its new owner!
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3613 S Wakefield Street

HOT listing alert!! Gorgeous RARE Dominion model 1 in sought after Fairlington Arbor, ready for its new owner! Over 1800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths,+G+-and BONUS den in the basement! Freshly painted in designer colors, this light filled home is like a breath of fresh air! The main living space is surrounded by windows allowing for the beautiful side yard to peek through. Updated kitchen and baths and hardwood floors are just some of the wonderful features you'll get to enjoy. The uniquely fully finished basement adds that "wow" factor with high ceilings, recessed lighting, built in bookcases and shelving, and the perfect guest quarters with a full bath and a Murphy bed in the den! Let's step outside! The spacious outdoor patio is perfect for entertaining, along with an adjoining side yard oasis! Tons of community amenities to include parks, tennis courts, pools, and community center. Condo fee also includes water and daily trash pick up! 1 assigned spot in front of the home. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own one of the biggest models in Fairlington!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

546 South Carlisle Street

Beautiful 3-level townhome in the Antrim Crossing subdivision. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage. First level offers an open family room, laundry area, and half bath. Second level offers a large a large kitchen with granite countertops, island, ample cabinetry, pantry and dining area. Separating dining room. Living room. Bedrooms on third level. Wonderful master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en suite. Close to shopping, dining, and Route 11, Interstate 81. Schedule your tour today!
Real Estate6sqft

This $2.8M West Village co-op feels like an elegant European salon

This two-bedroom West Village co-op could easily pass as a Parisian or London flat, with its elegant, old-world charm. Located at 237 West 11th Street, the home has gorgeous custom millwork and built-ins, chevroned herringbone oak floors, coffered ceilings, antique transoms, and bespoke finishes throughout. It’s currently on the market for $2,795,000.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6519 Pebble Brooke Road

***HOME AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING SUNDAY MAY 9, 1-4:30 PM BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***The home you've been waiting for!! Rarely available 6 bedroom home in the prestigious Parke at Mt. Washington development. This home built on a premium private lot that back to the woods features a huge gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances with sliding glass door leading to an expansive trex deck. Fully finished lower level completed 2 years ago with 2 bedrooms, full bath, huge family room and tons of closets. Much more! Will not last!!!!
Real Estatebuenavistacolorado.org

NEWLY LISTED: Spacious Home over 4,700 sqft in Town!

Incredibly beautiful home situated on 3.8 acres conveniently located just 3 miles from downtown Buena Vista. The well appointed designer kitchen highlights the open floor plan with incredible views of the collegiate peaks. The main house has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The first floor owners suite has an entrance to the private enclosed patio complete with hot tub and a gas fire pit. The upstairs is great for entertaining, it boasts a game room with wet bar, pool table, bedroom, full bathroom, bonus room and a large south facing deck. The home also features air conditioning, sound system, security system and an irrigation system for the trees and bushes. The detached garage has a gorgeous lock off studio apartment that can be used as income producing rental. With a 3/4 bathroom and its own gas fireplace it offers a your guests their own personal space. Back your RV into the oversized garage and bring your toys for all of the recreational activities that surround this incredible mountain estate.
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Family home in great location

This home is located at 3535 Westminster Road in Sebring. It being offered for sale at $230,000 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus. Wow! Don’t let this one slip by you. This three-bedroom, two-bath home includes a den/office plus an oversized garage. This home has an excellent floor plan and is open between the living, dining and kitchen area.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

29 Effie Lane

You will not want to miss this fantastic end unit townhome in Hammonds Mill subdivision. The main level offers brand new LVP flooring, a nice size family room with access to the backyard, 1 car garage, laundry & utility area. The 2nd floor offers a wide open floor plan, great for entertaining, with a large living room, powder room, kitchen, breakfast nook & access to the deck. The top floor offers gorgeous hardwood floors, owners suite with huge walk-in closet, luxury bathroom with upgrade tile throughout, two more nice size bedrooms and a 2nd full bathroom in the hall with tile from top to bottom. Make this your new home sweet home today!
Real EstateCape Gazette

Spacious Sea Chase Townhouse - Reho

This two bedroom end unit is sure to delight as the dramatic ship lap vaulted ceiling sets the stage for a very unique property at the beach. This home has been well maintained and updated with stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwood, 4 year old heat pump, handsome wooden paddle fans and built-in shelving under the stairs.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

250 NE 5th Avenue

Magnificent, private, gated compound in East Boca Raton. This estate home sits on 1.7 acres of land and features 225ft of dockage in a no wake zone. Special features include fortress-like construction, 2 bedroom guesthouse, covered boat slip for a boat up to 30ft, porte-cochere, summer kitchen, gazebo, large resort style pool with sun shelf, office, media room, clubroom, large open kitchen with wolf and subzero appliances, large covered loggias for entertaining, elevator, generator, wine room, expansive private master suite and so much more.
Real Estateoucampus.org

22125 N 29th Ave

New Build Condos in Gated Community! Move in ready 6/18 - Last One available soon! Great location with easy access to I17 and 101 freeways. This 3 bedroom condo boasts an amazing floorplan with the master on the first floor and 2 additional bedroom bedrooms on the 3rd floor. It has large closets, plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white soft close cabinets, and a 2 car garage. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent! Be the first to live in these homes. No cats, no smoking.
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

1386 12th Ave McPherson

Price: $175,000 | Bedrooms: 3 | Baths: 1 | 1,480 sq ft. Front row seating for gorgeous Kansas sunsets can be yours, but only if you act quickly. Nestled on the West edge of McPherson on 1 3/4 acres this one owner ranch style home is calling you. The outside is designed for ACTIVITY with its fenced pen (perfect for 4H projects: bucket calves, goats, a pony…), 2 level wood deck, patio, small fish pond, deck & power for your above ground pool…so much FUN! Inside the house you’ll still be able to see those sunsets through the wall of windows in the living room. The kitchen is packed full of cabinetry and a breakfast bar that flows into the dining area with built-in hutch. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room (with access to the back yard) and roughed in 3/4 bath. Unfinished basement is sound and an open slate, ready to accommodate your needs. A new roof is included in the pricing, and there is plenty of updates to do, but the payoff will be worth it. Properties like these don’t come available often, so make your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented to the Seller on Tuesday at 5:30.