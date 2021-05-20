1732 Brook Street

Offer deadline is Monday 5/17 at 12:00 pm. This bright and airy Contemporary 3-story corner unit condo features 2 sizable bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a sunroom and a large-semi closed off loft! Enter into the foyer area with 18 ft. soaring ceilings, slate floors, a coat closet and storage underneath the stairs. Cherry hardwood floors lead you to the main level with a spacious and open floor plan.+- The main level offers a large dining room with chair rail molding and custom lighting, a generous size kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances, and a living room with a wood burning fireplace accented by a slate finish and a sunroom.+- Take another flight of stairs to the loft, ideal for an office, exercise room and providing additional storage space. Venture back to the main level down the hall to the tastefully remodeled hall bathroom with a ceramic tile shower complimented by an accent border, classy/chic hexagon flooring, a pedestal sink and new fixtures. The owner+GGs suite offers a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet with an Elfa closet system organizer and an en-suite bathroom with a spa bathtub and large vanity area. Notable upgrades throughout the years include hot water heater +GG18, washer and dryer +G-14, windows replaced +GG10 and HVAC +GG09. Woodland Village is a sought-after community that includes an outdoor adult pool and kiddie pools, tot lot, tennis courts, grilling stations, sidewalks and paths, meticulously maintained grounds and an annual community clean up, yard sale and pool party. This home is also conveniently located blocks to Bellow Springs Elementary School, to shops and restaurants and minutes from I-95and Route 100. Easy access to BWI, Ft. Meade, NSA, DC and Baltimore. This beautifully upgraded condo and it+GGs desirable location is awaiting its new owner!