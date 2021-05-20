416 N Winnie Way

Live in this emerging location with skyline views of Johns Hopkins, Baltimore City, and Eager Park areas. Steps away from Eager Park - one of the most heavily sought after areas in the city with Starbucks, Atwaters, banks and hotels just a short distance away.This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features granite counters, gorgeous new white shaker soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, an owner's suite with 2 closets, carpeted bedrooms, top-floor washer/dryer connections, a fully finished basement with carpet, 9 foot ceilings on the main level, hardwood floors on the main level/stairs, recessed lights, light / neutral colors for your unique style, an open and modern layout, wide-style staircases, a patio, privacy fence, sparkling tiled bathrooms, high-efficiency gas furnace, brand new plumbing throughout, brand new electric throughout, brand new HVAC system throughout, brand new roof and so much more.Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home is eligible for $17,000 Hopkins LNYW grant, $10,000 Vacants to Value grant, CHAP historic tax credit valued over $50,000 (pending), and MHT Home Buyers' tax credit valued over $30,000 (pending). A rare opportunity to build equity by buying on a block with active renovations all over. (Photos are samples from previous homes sold.)Visit the MHT Homebuyer and CHAP websites to learn more. Anticipated delivery date - June 6, 2021Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/rE4_2PnxQLQ.