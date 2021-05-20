newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

416 N Winnie Way

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLTON floor plan.2 bed on main level 2 bed in walk out lower level.Open living concept.Gourmet kitchen w/ gas stove,granite counter tops and pantry. Separate main level suite w/Walk in shower and private water closet.Covered deck great for outdoor enjoyment faces east.2 additional bedrooms in lower level w/ plenty of room left for storage.Community is gated.HOA provides snow removal of streets, lawn mowing and water for sprinkler system. Pics from another home.Completion date fall 2021. View 3D tour.

Real Estateoucampus.org

18122 N Sterling Dr

Awesome Fully Furnished Vacation Rental on the Golf Course! - This 3 Bedroom home is Fully Furnished and the most popular model in Sun City Grand. Stunning location near the Green with a long fairway and mountain views, fire place, and pristine interior. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted 55 + Retirement Community.The Kitchen has a gas range, built in microwave, large Refrigerator, Solid surface counter tops and a eat in kitchen area.The Master Bathroom is light and bright has a walk in shower and a large closet. The home has everything you need to relax and enjoy your vacation. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
Real Estatejanefischer.com

203 N Lindon Street

SIMPLISTIC SMALL TOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! Quaint ranch home with a carport, deck, and large rear yard including a storage shed with alley access along the north side of the property. Easy main floor living with three bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchen with appliances to stay and living room with large picture window. Hardwood floors are two of the bedrooms. Lower level is partially finished with a built in bar and plenty of space for a family room, man cave, or play room. Side room off the finished area great for storage or workshop space. Located in Worth County with the WCDA post secondary scholarships available for graduating seniors. Affordability only knocks once, don't miss this wonderful opportunity to call this HOME.
Real Estateatproperties.com

2238 N Geneva Terrace

Perfect East Lincoln Park location for this rare extra wide row home with a beautiful yard and deck - steps from Lincoln Schools, as well as Oz Park, the zoo and lake! Completely transformed in 2012, this gracious home offers grand ceiling heights and all of the modern amenities for today's lifestyle. The completely open main level is an entertainer's dream with extra wide living spaces, huge dining area, and a totally up to date kitchen with an oversized island, ample cabinet space, marble countertops, Wolf range, wine refrigeration, and a walk-in pantry. A mudroom space is located directly off of the kitchen and also opens directly onto a large rear deck for grilling, as well as access to the turf yard and garage roof deck. A rare four bedrooms can be found on the second level of the home, including the spacious primary suite with a custom closet and beautiful white bath. The three secondary bedrooms share a super cute hall bath with dual sinks and great storage. A fully finished lower level offers a wonderfully large family/recreational room with all radiant heat floors, with an adjacent bar with an oversized island for easy entertaining - the perfect place to watch a game or your favorite show. A guest bedroom and full bathroom, plus a dreamy laundry/mudroom complete the lower level.
Home & Gardenluxuryrealestate.com

29725 N 118TH DR

Come and Experience the ''Extra'' in this Extraordinary Home w/ All the Perfect Custom Touches. Split Floor Plan ~ 10' Ceilings ~ 8' Doors ~ Craftsman Wall Dining Room ~ Custom Molding Wrapped Window Frames Throughout ~ Coffered Ceilings ~ Den Barn Door & Feature Wall ~ Double Ovens, Gas Cooktop & Cabinet Microwave ~ Custom Backsplash ~ Triple Slider ~ Master Suite Custom Wall, Added Frosted Bathroom Door w/ Transom Hardware & 5'' Base Boards Throughout ~ Energy Efficient Spray Foam Attic & Water Softener.... Now to the Exterior.... Pavered Drive & Walkways ~ RV Gate ~ Travertine Patio & Pool Deck ~ Artificial Turf ~ Pergola w/ Electrical ~ 12x40 Pebblesheen Saltwater Pool ~ Bubbling Wok Pots , 6' Sheer Waterfall & LED Color Lights ~ Dog Run Side Yard and Plenty of Room for Storage...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1429 N Broadway

Live in this emerging location with skyline views of Johns Hopkins, Baltimore City, and Eager Park areas. Steps away from Eager Park - one of the most heavily sought after areas in the city with Starbucks, Atwaters, banks and hotels just a short distance away.This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features granite counters, gorgeous new white shaker soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, an owner's suite with 2 closets, carpeted bedrooms, top-floor washer/dryer connections, a fully finished basement with carpet, 9 foot ceilings on the main level, hardwood floors on the main level/stairs, recessed lights, light / neutral colors for your unique style, an open and modern layout, wide-style staircases, a patio, privacy fence, sparkling tiled bathrooms, high-efficiency gas furnace, brand new plumbing throughout, brand new electric throughout, brand new HVAC system throughout, brand new roof and so much more.Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home is eligible for $17,000 Hopkins LNYW grant, $10,000 Vacants to Value grant, CHAP historic tax credit valued over $50,000 (pending), and MHT Home Buyers' tax credit valued over $30,000 (pending). A rare opportunity to build equity by buying on a block with active renovations all over. (Photos are samples from previous homes sold.)Visit the MHT Homebuyer and CHAP websites to learn more. Anticipated delivery date - June 6, 2021Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/rE4_2PnxQLQ.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

215 N Pennsylvania Avenue

Adorable bungalow nestled in the heart of Hancock, this charmer features pleasing curb appeal, recent updates to the kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted walls, and is located near all the amenities. Enjoy the fresh air in your back yard, find enjoyment walking or biking on the nearby Western Maryland Rail Trail and C&O Canal, or venture to one of several town parks. Located just off I-70, I-68, and US 522 for easy commuting, or use a bedroom and upgraded electric for your home office. A newer oil burning furnace heats the hot water radiators for clean, easy heat. The main level offers 9 foot ceilings with two bedrooms and a full bath, with two more bedrooms and a half bath on the second floor. A detached garage could store the car, or be used as a workshop for the home hobbyist. This home is great for all -- older adults needing to downsize with one level living and extra storage, or the growing family with rooms for each.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

109 N Montford Avenue

Welcome home to your 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with one car parking. As you enter the home the first thing that you will notice is how much light fills the space. The main level open floor plan with hardwood floors and brick accent walls allows for front to back views. The living room has a decorative brick fireplace. There are several options for a dining space - Option one is the current set up between the kitchen and living room. Option 2 would be in the room just off of the kitchen that is currently being used as a sitting area. The gourmet kitchen with granite counters has stainless appliances, tons of counter and cabinet space, and bonus under cabinet lighting. On the 2nd floor you will also find hardwood floors throughout. The front master bedroom as 3 large windows, brick accent wall, and ceiling fan. The renovated hallway bathroom has a tile surround with in-laid glass accent tilework for the shower/tub combo. The rear bedroom has a ceiling fan and large walk-in closet. The lower level is where the 3rd bedroom or recreation room is located as well as the second full bathroom. The door out of the rear of the home would allow the lower level to comply with the Baltimore City rental registration requirements. Rounding out this home is an awesome fenced patio and the spacious and easy to park 1 car parking.
Advocacyoucampus.org

6135 N. 28th Place

Gorgeous Biltmore Remodeled Courts II! - Gorgeous remodeled Biltmore Courts II unit with wood floors, granite counters, new appliances, views of Camelback, Wrigley Mansion to downtown. Fireplace in living room, plantation shutters throughout, dry bar, wine cooler in kitchen, pedestal sinks in both baths, huge walk-in closet in Master are just a few of the many amenities. Community pool, spa, tennis and guest parking are right across the street. Hurry - this one will go fast!
Golfarlingtonrealtyinc.com

361 Meridian Drive

2/361 Location, Location, Location, Cleared, golf course lot overlooking a Pond on a pristine golf course in a highly sought after area of Captains Cove. Please take a minute a step out of your car and walk to the back for the lot. Seller has done the work, 3BR Cert Letter on file. Just a short walk or bike ride to all the amenities. Buy now and use the amenities until you are ready to build. Captains Cove is a golf & waterfront community located on the Eastern Shore of VA nestled on the Chincoteague Bay and close to Chincoteague Island, Wallops Island & Ocean City MD. HOA amenities :Golf, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness center, basketball & tennis courts, boat ramp, playground, security, walking trails,dog park and so much more. Call for more information.
Real Estateoucampus.org

3319 N 32nd St

Great new property in convenient location near Remodeled interiors!. In walking distance near many restaurants and shopping centers such as Walmart and Costco. Less than 2 miles from the 51 Freeway. Section 8 Friendly! Feel free to reach out to our leasing team at 480-619-2792 ext 1 for availability and showing times!
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

1714 S 7th Ave

4 Bed in South Phoenix Available now! - This fantastic 4BR 2BA unit sits minutes from downtown Phoenix, shopping, restaurants and more! Inside you'll find tile flooring, window shade and ceiling fans to help keep cool. The kitchen offers updated cabinets with open dining. Large utility room with W/D hookups in unit. Each bedroom offers large closets. Section 8 accepted. NO PETS PLEASE.
Real Estateoucampus.org

22125 N 29th Ave

New Build Condos in Gated Community! Move in ready 6/18 - Last One available soon! Great location with easy access to I17 and 101 freeways. This 3 bedroom condo boasts an amazing floorplan with the master on the first floor and 2 additional bedroom bedrooms on the 3rd floor. It has large closets, plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white soft close cabinets, and a 2 car garage. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent! Be the first to live in these homes. No cats, no smoking.
Shoppingaltamontenterprise.com

June 5: Garage-sale treasures and a delicious meal

Join the Helderberg Family and Community Organization for a Community-Wide Garage Sale and BBQ Dinner in the Hilltowns on Saturday, June 5. Garage sales will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To participate, Hilltown residents should register by May 22. The $15 registration fee includes a sign to use the day of the sale and advertising of your location and items to be sold. Register online or by mail; details at www.helderbergfco.com/events.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2412 N Illinois Street

INSPIRATIONAL ON ILLINOIS--Rare find+GGBrilliantly renovated top to bottom, 5 bed/5 bath, two-years young North Arlington brick-and-block home with large backyard and gorgeous sunset views from west-facing dining room and kitchen. Convenient commuting with plenty of additional home-office, virtual-learning and future entertaining space! Open floorplan with generous rooms and bonus lower-level living suite w/private entrance, kitchenette and full bath! Desirable 5th bedroom/office and full bath on main level. Entire home completely rebuilt and designed for today+GGs relaxed living style. Open kitchen/dining w quartz counters and plenty of cabinet space. Upper level w/spacious owner+GGs suite, two additional large bedroom suites. Central vacuum, central alarm, central air purifier, humidifier, tankless hot water heater, and WiFi booster. Complete renovation included new HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Elegant stone patio and room to build deck or screened porch. Yard is quiet, flat, partially fenced and low-maintenance+GGbonus play/tree-house and storage shed!Enjoy close-by shops, eateries, new drive-through Starbucks, parks, schools, Westover Farmers Market, walking and bike trails. Commuter+GGs dream with public transportation to DC, Tysons and Alexandria. Only blocks to East Falls Church Metro. Major arteries+GGLee Hwy, George Mason Drive, I-66. School tier+GGYorktown, Swanson, Nottingham.
Environmentlakechelannow.com

Windermere Hosts Free Shredding Event

Please note: LCN File photo is from a previous event prior to masking regulations. Protect your identity and your privacy by bringing your old papers to a Free Shredding Event on Saturday, May 15th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Chelan 7 Fire Station. Hosted by Windermere Lake...
Salem, OHMorning Journal

Perry Fire pasta fundraiser

Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department members, from left, Firefighter Dennis Perry Sr., Lt. Brandon Planisky, Chief Brandon Smith, Assistant Chief Doug Messimer, Firefighter Thomas Leyman and Firefighter Dalton Maurer prepare for the department’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser set from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Salem Eagles, 1884 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and under 6 free. Carryouts will be available. A raffle basket auction and 50/50 raffle will be held also. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of two gas meters for the department.
Real Estateoucampus.org

250 N 166th Ln

5 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool and spa in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home with in pool and spa on one level in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features shutters, kitchen island, tile counter tops, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances with gas stove, sink in laundry room, double sinks in guest bath, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, ceilings fans, huge finished backyard, RV Gate, and a covered patio. It has also been freshly painted inside and out and has brand new carpet. Property is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and highway access.
Real Estateoucampus.org

405 N 40th Ave

Cute cottage in a Gated Community Call 602-765-7575 - Cute cottage in a Gated Community Call 602-765-7575. This Complex offers a playground, BBQ area, Courtyard, coin self-service laundry area. Close to I10 and I17 and nearby shopping centers. $100 Placement Fee. 2.3% City Tax ($18.98) $35.00 Application Fee. $825.000 Security...
PetsGwinnett Daily Post

Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary celebrating one-year anniversary on Friday

The owners of the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary are in the mood to party this week as they reach a major milestone. The center, which is located at the former Yellow River Game Ranch site and provides a home to animals that cannot be released back into the wild, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Friday. The sanctuary will offer keeper chats throughout the day, as well as Buy Two, Get One Free feed cups and Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary swag for visitors, its owners said in an email announcement.
Interior Designokcfox.com

Beautify Your Backyard Living

Wanting to get away & dodge the rat race for a bit? How about sneaking to your backyard for that perfect state of bliss right in your own home. **THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TRACTOR SUPPLY SOMPANY**