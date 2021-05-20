2116 Goodell Court
Newer Ranch Road Sub. Come relax on the front porch! Watch the sun rise from big picture window & entertain on West patio located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. New updates including new A/C, granite kitchen countertops, stove, microwave, refinished hardwood floors, vinyl plank floors,paint,doors, light fixtures, some windows. Located on a large lot with lovely view of countryside on the East & easy K10 commute and wonderful schools. 3rd ba added upstairs with accepted contract. Seller is owner/agent.www.reecenichols.com