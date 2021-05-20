newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

2116 Goodell Court

reecenichols.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNewer Ranch Road Sub. Come relax on the front porch! Watch the sun rise from big picture window & entertain on West patio located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. New updates including new A/C, granite kitchen countertops, stove, microwave, refinished hardwood floors, vinyl plank floors,paint,doors, light fixtures, some windows. Located on a large lot with lovely view of countryside on the East & easy K10 commute and wonderful schools. 3rd ba added upstairs with accepted contract. Seller is owner/agent.

www.reecenichols.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#The East#K10#West Patio#Vinyl Plank Floors#Doors#Stove#Kitchen#Light Fixtures#Microwave#Seller#Lovely View#The Sun#Schools#2116 Goodell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

21358 Harrow Court

Stunning 3BR + loft golf course residence situated on the first fairway in Boca Grove. With 18 foot ceilings and impact glass sliders in the main living area, the home is filled with light and offers a great view of the recently renovated pool and patio. The main floor features an expansive living room, separate dining room w/ bar, kitchen with breakfast area, and a luxurious master suite with spacious closets. Ascend the staircase to the second floor where you find two guest bedrooms, one bath and a large loft/den which is currently set up as an office with built-ins. The backyard boasts a beautiful patio with heated pool, perfect for relaxing at the end of the day and enjoying the golf course view with no rear neighbor. New electrical panels and a 16 KW generator complete the package.
Oakton, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3020 Oakton Meadows Court

Fabulous updates have been made and this home is ready for it's next owner. The bathrooms and kitchen have been renovated and they are gorgeous! You'll find fresh paint throughout and newly carpeted stairs. New roof in 2021 and new HVAC in 2020. New, stainless steel appliances too! This home is ready and waiting! The upper and main level have lovely hardwood floors. The primary bedroom is spacious with a beautiful en-suite bathroom that boasts a large shower and double vanity. You will also find two additional bedrooms with an updated hall bath on the upper level. The main level foyer leads to a spacious living room and dining room. The family room, with it beautiful fireplace, is open to the renovated kitchen and grants access to the deck. The walk-out lower level has a large "rec" room. The full bathroom in the lower level has a roll-in shower. The back yard is fully fenced with a shaded seating area under the deck, patio space in the sun and room for gardening. And, don't forget the garage! Additional parking is just across from the home. The neighborhood is quiet and peaceful yet there are restaurants and stores within walking distance. Location, location, location! Take a virtual tour: http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/333369.
La Quinta, CApalmspringslife.com

Courting Tradition

The south vistas reveal striking views of the Santa Rosa Mountains from this Tradition Golf Club home in La Quinta. Take one look at this house for sale and you’ll understand why the Tradition Golf Club describes life inside the gates of the La Quinta development as “a never-ending vacation”.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

10 Summer Morning Court

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2410 Sq. Ft. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - THIS IS IT! - SUPERBLY UPDATED HOME WITH HUGE OASIS SALTWATER POOL WITH WATERFALL. OPEN & ENTERTAINING FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN W/ GRANITE, GAS COOKTOP, ALL SS APPLIANCES, NEW VENT-HOOD, NEW MICROWAVE, NEW OVEN, ENTIRE HOME INSIDE & OUTSIDE HAS BEEN RECENTLY PAINTED, BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS, ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS, NEW FAUX BLINDS, SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM W/ SITTING AREA, WALK-IN CLOSETS, NO CARPET! - NEW UPDATED FIXTURES, WALLS OF WINDOWS W/ NATURAL LIGHT & VIEWS OF BACKYARD OASIS, HALF BATH OFF LAUNDRY ROOM DOUBLES AS A POOL BATH, NO REAR NEIGHBORS W/ LOTS OF PRIVACY, PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, QUIET CUL-DE-SAC, NEARBY PARKS, SHOPPING, & RESTAURANTS. LOCATED IN THE 'HEART' OF THE WOODLANDS! - THIS IS IT! - "WELCOME HOME!"
Fair Lakes, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4412 Fair Lakes Court

The Enclave at Fair Lakes seamlessly blends contemporary living and luxury to create a premier townhouse community that is exactly what you+GGve been looking for in Fair Lakes. The Enclave community is located in the heart of this highly desired location, minutes from vibrant shopping and dining areas at Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Fairfax Corner and the Fair Oaks Mall. With close proximity to commuter routes (Route 66 & Route 50), and only 20 minutes from Dulles Airport, The Enclave residents enjoy privacy and comfort at home without having to sacrifice connection to the destinations and adventures around us.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

43 Woodhollow Court

WELCOME HOME, looking for a new owner! STOP paying RENT and START paying MORTGAGE! Home Ownership is cheaper than renting, now is the time for you to become a home owner! Become a home owner and enjoy coming home everyday to something that you OWN and can call your OWN! The property has 3 Levels of Living, 3 Bedroom 2 and 1 half bathrooms. On the main level you will find a Half bathroom, eat in kitchen and Separate living and Dining Room. The basement is finished with a Family Room Area, a separate laundry/utility area and there is even space to add another full Bathroom! This home is close to local shopping, restaurants, schools and I-795. Do not let this home pass you, start somewhere, start today, start here and become a HOME OWNER today! EZ 2 SHOW.
Lake Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4910 Ridge Crest Court

This recently renovated amazing Braddock Heights resort quality home / compound has 6 Bedrooms , 5 full baths and 2 half baths in total. *** MAIN HOUSE *** Enormous owners suite on the main level with its own private decks or use this space as a full self contained office suite. Huge gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel, breakfast area, separate dining room, Living room with gorgeous stone gas fireplace and additional Games room/bar/rec room & a powder room. Lower level has a second owners bedroom & bathroom, plus 3 additional bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms, a large rec room with wet bar and 2nd gas fireplace and a large laundry room. The entire home is surrounded by two levels of decks and patios to enjoy the incredible views and outdoor living. **** GUEST/POOL HOUSE *** This is the perfect setting for entertaining family, friends and clients or can be an entirely separate home. On the main level there is a large Living room, dining area, full gourmet kitchen and full bath. It has its own entrance from the driveway or access from the pool level. On the upper level there is an office, bedroom and additional 1/2 bath. It also has access to its own garage. There are 3 additional detached garages with an office/rec room above and an eagles nest above that with views over the entire Middletown valley. This home offers a gated entry, incredible in ground pool with bar-b-que area and more panoramic views. The nearly 6 acres of grounds featuring two separate garages (and many more surface street parking spaces for guests), workshop, and multiple gathering places, patios and decks. The view is awe inspiring, scenic and expansive. In addition, property has several technology features including LED lighting controlled by the Lutron Lighting app from phone, Ring cameras, as well as T-Mobile exterior controlled camera. Must see. It is the type of home that only comes along once in a lifetime and should not be missed. *** Square foot measurements *** Please note that these are errors/omissions on the tax record due to the layout and the large guest house and room above the garage. The main home has some of the accommodation on the lower level but it is fully out of ground on 3 sides with windows, views and decks everywhere.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6421 Lincoln Court

Spacious townhome in the community of Heritage Hills with many new updates. The home features a new water heater installed in January 2021, new bathroom fixtures and vanities, extended soaking tub in the master bath, waterproof tile, fresh paint, all new closet and interior doors, large bedrooms and walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The kitchen boasts Cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops, island and new waterproof tile, dining room sliding glass door to private fenced brick patio, laundry room with full size washer & dryer and plenty of storage. Condo fee includes pool, exterior structure, water, trash and snow removal. Home is conveniently close to shopping and restaurants with easy access & short distance to BWI airport, Routes 295, 97, 100 and 95.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1704 Bluffs Island Court

Serenity meets convenience. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse, well kept by owner and available now. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Realty Services. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-05-06T23:53:19.53.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Padonia Woods Court

Elegant, custom brick, humble abode tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Padonia Woods! 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an oversized 3 car garage sitting on 3.2 acres of land. Featuring custom designed coffered ceilings in living room, dining room, foyer and master bedroom, custom drapes in primary bedroom, primary closet & dining room, and wide plank hardwood floors throughout entire first and second level. Updates: knocked down previous existing fireplace to create a large, open concept dining room, redesigned main fireplace with floor to ceiling rock tile and marble, and installed motorized chandelier lift in main foyer. LED lighting in every room, 2 custom walk in closets in primary bedroom, California style closets in all bedrooms, 6 zone central audio system, central alarm with 19 cameras and touch screen controls, entire house wired with Cat6 network drops and WiFi access points. This complete basement renovation provides all of the entertaining needs you could ever imagine with a new bathroom, Italian tile floor, custom bar and game room, and a 12 seat ultra-high def home theater with 120+G- screen! A true back yard oasis with a large double deck and gazebo combination, including motorized awnings that overlook Koi fish ponds with waterfalls and a Japanese garden. Take in all of the gorgeous fall and winter scenery while staying warm from in the jacuzzi tub on the lower patio. Plus a fenced in side yard for dogs and children! Other updates include all new energy efficient double and triple pane windows and a brand new roof with 50 year shingle and 6 inch gutters!
Woodbridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

15786 Barcelona Court

Welcome home to this well-maintained 3 bedroom,2 full, and 2 half bath townhouse in the highly sought-after Markhams Grant community of Woodbridge. Fresh painting throughout! The kitchen boasts recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a separate eat-in area. Just off of the kitchen you will step into the spacious living room. Traveling upstairs you will see three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The owner's suite features an updated bathroom with a dual sink vanity, walk-in shower, and a soaking tub. The lower level features an additional rec room, which offers plenty of additional living space. This home is ideally located close to major commuter routes for easy access to D.C.
Real Estateoldhousecalling.com

c.1900 Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Reno, OK $295,000

Beautiful Historic Goff House Inn is waiting for you! This restored Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale has stood 120 years El Reno & claims a spot in the National Register of Historic Places. Rich in history & attention to detail, exudes the atmosphere of a confidential & successful lifestyle only a very few were able to achieve in this period of history. Main home 3400 sf (mol) consists of 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 living, 2 dining, amazing commercial kitchen, back kitchen & pantry, cellar, electronic chairlift for the back stairs.
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

1386 12th Ave McPherson

Price: $175,000 | Bedrooms: 3 | Baths: 1 | 1,480 sq ft. Front row seating for gorgeous Kansas sunsets can be yours, but only if you act quickly. Nestled on the West edge of McPherson on 1 3/4 acres this one owner ranch style home is calling you. The outside is designed for ACTIVITY with its fenced pen (perfect for 4H projects: bucket calves, goats, a pony…), 2 level wood deck, patio, small fish pond, deck & power for your above ground pool…so much FUN! Inside the house you’ll still be able to see those sunsets through the wall of windows in the living room. The kitchen is packed full of cabinetry and a breakfast bar that flows into the dining area with built-in hutch. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room (with access to the back yard) and roughed in 3/4 bath. Unfinished basement is sound and an open slate, ready to accommodate your needs. A new roof is included in the pricing, and there is plenty of updates to do, but the payoff will be worth it. Properties like these don’t come available often, so make your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented to the Seller on Tuesday at 5:30.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

546 South Carlisle Street

Beautiful 3-level townhome in the Antrim Crossing subdivision. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage. First level offers an open family room, laundry area, and half bath. Second level offers a large a large kitchen with granite countertops, island, ample cabinetry, pantry and dining area. Separating dining room. Living room. Bedrooms on third level. Wonderful master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en suite. Close to shopping, dining, and Route 11, Interstate 81. Schedule your tour today!
Real Estatebuenavistacolorado.org

NEWLY LISTED: Spacious Home over 4,700 sqft in Town!

Incredibly beautiful home situated on 3.8 acres conveniently located just 3 miles from downtown Buena Vista. The well appointed designer kitchen highlights the open floor plan with incredible views of the collegiate peaks. The main house has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The first floor owners suite has an entrance to the private enclosed patio complete with hot tub and a gas fire pit. The upstairs is great for entertaining, it boasts a game room with wet bar, pool table, bedroom, full bathroom, bonus room and a large south facing deck. The home also features air conditioning, sound system, security system and an irrigation system for the trees and bushes. The detached garage has a gorgeous lock off studio apartment that can be used as income producing rental. With a 3/4 bathroom and its own gas fireplace it offers a your guests their own personal space. Back your RV into the oversized garage and bring your toys for all of the recreational activities that surround this incredible mountain estate.
GolfDayton Daily News

Patio home near golf course has spacious feeling inside

Triple patio doors with triple arched windows above fill the main social areas with natural light while providing access to an oversized, paver-brick patio that has views of the fifth fairway through mature trees and a creek. Listed for $389,000 by Bechtel Realtors, the custom-built patio home at 1031 Wedge...
Real Estatetexaslifestylemag.com

Hot Real Estate, Cool Houston Tour

What’s the secret to seeing a ton of fabulous Houston real estate on one day? Simple — just take the Modern Architecture + Design Society’s 2021 Modern Home Tour. The 2021 Houston Modern Home Tour returns as a live virtual experience Saturday, May 22. Tickets. $40 per device. (Yes, that...
Interior Designarchitizer.com

Viewpoint House // Jim Caumeron Design

Articulated by camera lens-like extrusions, Jim Caumeron Design has realized ‘viewpoint house’ in a dense subdivision of Quezon city in the Philippines. Organized to highlight views of the outdoors, the dwelling features a warm interior core sheltered by a white concrete ‘hood’ with trapezoidal niches. Jim Caumeron created an L-shaped floor plan to fit the L-shaped site, and the client’s extensive 4306 ft2 (400 m2) space requirements.