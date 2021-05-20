2116 Goodell Court

This recently renovated amazing Braddock Heights resort quality home / compound has 6 Bedrooms , 5 full baths and 2 half baths in total. *** MAIN HOUSE *** Enormous owners suite on the main level with its own private decks or use this space as a full self contained office suite. Huge gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel, breakfast area, separate dining room, Living room with gorgeous stone gas fireplace and additional Games room/bar/rec room & a powder room. Lower level has a second owners bedroom & bathroom, plus 3 additional bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms, a large rec room with wet bar and 2nd gas fireplace and a large laundry room. The entire home is surrounded by two levels of decks and patios to enjoy the incredible views and outdoor living. **** GUEST/POOL HOUSE *** This is the perfect setting for entertaining family, friends and clients or can be an entirely separate home. On the main level there is a large Living room, dining area, full gourmet kitchen and full bath. It has its own entrance from the driveway or access from the pool level. On the upper level there is an office, bedroom and additional 1/2 bath. It also has access to its own garage. There are 3 additional detached garages with an office/rec room above and an eagles nest above that with views over the entire Middletown valley. This home offers a gated entry, incredible in ground pool with bar-b-que area and more panoramic views. The nearly 6 acres of grounds featuring two separate garages (and many more surface street parking spaces for guests), workshop, and multiple gathering places, patios and decks. The view is awe inspiring, scenic and expansive. In addition, property has several technology features including LED lighting controlled by the Lutron Lighting app from phone, Ring cameras, as well as T-Mobile exterior controlled camera. Must see. It is the type of home that only comes along once in a lifetime and should not be missed. *** Square foot measurements *** Please note that these are errors/omissions on the tax record due to the layout and the large guest house and room above the garage. The main home has some of the accommodation on the lower level but it is fully out of ground on 3 sides with windows, views and decks everywhere.