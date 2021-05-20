newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

341 Cattleman Trail

reecenichols.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis newly remodeled home has an amazing, open floor plan. Over 1800 square feet all on one level creates ample living space with the living room, family room, and office area attractively connected with the kitchen and dining room. A huge master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet opens to the covered patio. A large attic area provides storage. This home is well designed and communicates warmth with its exposed ceiling beams and beautiful fireplace. Come and see it today!

www.reecenichols.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#The Living Room#Open Kitchen#Dining Room#Square Feet#Master#Floor Space#Beautiful Fireplace#Office Area#Bedroom#Ample Living Space#Storage#Home#Communicates Warmth#341 Cattleman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOT 9 Varick Trail

Beautiful lot in the Established Little Georgetown Estates- Great oppurtunity to build your dream home in a wonderful neighborhood full of custom homes. Amazing Mountian views! Spring Mills School District- easy access to 81. Listing agent has partial ownership in property. Listing courtesy of Young & Associates. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

3608 N Navajo Trail

Beautiful Home in great South Scottsdale Location! - Highly desirable location!! Minutes drive or bike ride to popular shops and restaurants in Old Town Scottsdale. Updated kitchen and bath cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, tiled showers. Two-tone paint, Dual pane windows. Master Bedroom en suite. Fans in all bedrooms. Mixture of tile and wood throughout common areas carpet in bedrooms. French doors open to private backyard with mature landscaping and beautiful new industrial style metal fencing. Huge covered porch in backyard perfect for entertaining. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer. No cats, No Smoking. 12 month lease.
Real Estateledburyreporter.co.uk

Inside energy efficient Herefordshire house for sale

A LUXURIOUS and contemporary home in Herefordshire, described as highly efficient, has hit the market with a price tag of £545,000. The four-bed detached house in Llangrove, near Ross-on-Wye is on the market with Richard Butler Sales and Lettings, with the agents keen to push the home's "tranquil and modern living" balance.
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

1386 12th Ave McPherson

Price: $175,000 | Bedrooms: 3 | Baths: 1 | 1,480 sq ft. Front row seating for gorgeous Kansas sunsets can be yours, but only if you act quickly. Nestled on the West edge of McPherson on 1 3/4 acres this one owner ranch style home is calling you. The outside is designed for ACTIVITY with its fenced pen (perfect for 4H projects: bucket calves, goats, a pony…), 2 level wood deck, patio, small fish pond, deck & power for your above ground pool…so much FUN! Inside the house you’ll still be able to see those sunsets through the wall of windows in the living room. The kitchen is packed full of cabinetry and a breakfast bar that flows into the dining area with built-in hutch. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room (with access to the back yard) and roughed in 3/4 bath. Unfinished basement is sound and an open slate, ready to accommodate your needs. A new roof is included in the pricing, and there is plenty of updates to do, but the payoff will be worth it. Properties like these don’t come available often, so make your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented to the Seller on Tuesday at 5:30.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7647 Stony Creek Lane

Offer deadline is Monday 5/17 at 12:00 pm. This bright and airy Contemporary 3-story corner unit condo features 2 sizable bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a sunroom and a large-semi closed off loft! Enter into the foyer area with 18 ft. soaring ceilings, slate floors, a coat closet and storage underneath the stairs. Cherry hardwood floors lead you to the main level with a spacious and open floor plan.+- The main level offers a large dining room with chair rail molding and custom lighting, a generous size kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances, and a living room with a wood burning fireplace accented by a slate finish and a sunroom.+- Take another flight of stairs to the loft, ideal for an office, exercise room and providing additional storage space. Venture back to the main level down the hall to the tastefully remodeled hall bathroom with a ceramic tile shower complimented by an accent border, classy/chic hexagon flooring, a pedestal sink and new fixtures. The owner+GGs suite offers a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet with an Elfa closet system organizer and an en-suite bathroom with a spa bathtub and large vanity area. Notable upgrades throughout the years include hot water heater +GG18, washer and dryer +G-14, windows replaced +GG10 and HVAC +GG09. Woodland Village is a sought-after community that includes an outdoor adult pool and kiddie pools, tot lot, tennis courts, grilling stations, sidewalks and paths, meticulously maintained grounds and an annual community clean up, yard sale and pool party. This home is also conveniently located blocks to Bellow Springs Elementary School, to shops and restaurants and minutes from I-95and Route 100. Easy access to BWI, Ft. Meade, NSA, DC and Baltimore. This beautifully upgraded condo and it+GGs desirable location is awaiting its new owner!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

546 South Carlisle Street

Beautiful 3-level townhome in the Antrim Crossing subdivision. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage. First level offers an open family room, laundry area, and half bath. Second level offers a large a large kitchen with granite countertops, island, ample cabinetry, pantry and dining area. Separating dining room. Living room. Bedrooms on third level. Wonderful master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en suite. Close to shopping, dining, and Route 11, Interstate 81. Schedule your tour today!
Ankeny, IAdsmmagazine.com

A Farmhouse Favorite In Prairie Trail

This new build in Ankeny’s Prairie Trail features some of the tenets of popular farmhouse style—lots of white, rustic wood accents, shiplap and black window trim. Built by Sage Homes, the six-bedroom home is appointed with special details like window seats, a vaulted ceiling, a private laundry room and a hidden pantry.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

2204 Salt Grass Trail

Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 3265 Sq. Ft. The Grayson Plan built by Gracepoint Homes is a gorgeous 2 story home. It boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 and 1/2 baths, study, dining and breakfast rooms, gameroom, front porch, large covered back patio and a 3 car side by side garage. Beautifully appointed with a neutral gray pallet, it comes with white quartz countertops, white cabinets, farmhouse sink, high ceilings and Bosche appliances. Washer, Dryer and Blinds are standard. Located in the unique section of The Hill in Stillwater. Close to I45, The Woodlands and Lake Conroe.
Real Estate6sqft

This $2.8M West Village co-op feels like an elegant European salon

This two-bedroom West Village co-op could easily pass as a Parisian or London flat, with its elegant, old-world charm. Located at 237 West 11th Street, the home has gorgeous custom millwork and built-ins, chevroned herringbone oak floors, coffered ceilings, antique transoms, and bespoke finishes throughout. It’s currently on the market for $2,795,000.
GolfDayton Daily News

Patio home near golf course has spacious feeling inside

Triple patio doors with triple arched windows above fill the main social areas with natural light while providing access to an oversized, paver-brick patio that has views of the fifth fairway through mature trees and a creek. Listed for $389,000 by Bechtel Realtors, the custom-built patio home at 1031 Wedge...
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Family home in great location

This home is located at 3535 Westminster Road in Sebring. It being offered for sale at $230,000 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus. Wow! Don’t let this one slip by you. This three-bedroom, two-bath home includes a den/office plus an oversized garage. This home has an excellent floor plan and is open between the living, dining and kitchen area.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

29 Effie Lane

You will not want to miss this fantastic end unit townhome in Hammonds Mill subdivision. The main level offers brand new LVP flooring, a nice size family room with access to the backyard, 1 car garage, laundry & utility area. The 2nd floor offers a wide open floor plan, great for entertaining, with a large living room, powder room, kitchen, breakfast nook & access to the deck. The top floor offers gorgeous hardwood floors, owners suite with huge walk-in closet, luxury bathroom with upgrade tile throughout, two more nice size bedrooms and a 2nd full bathroom in the hall with tile from top to bottom. Make this your new home sweet home today!
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

300 NE Spanish Trail

Boca Raton beach area property on the island, walking distance to the beach, downtown, restaurants and shops. This 3/2 plus office 2 car garage house has great potential to make it your own. Features include a deep backyard, open patio, split bedroom plan, tile throughout, circular driveway and across the street from Mansions on the Intracoastal.
Real EstateNews Argus

5348 Farm House Trail

New Construction in Wyngate Village- 2bed, 2.5 bath townhome - Wyngate Village-New Construction- 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home- Approx1356 square feet. Open kitchen with island and buffet area opens to large den with wood laminate flooring. 1/2 bath on main level. @ bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths, Washer and dryer included, and all appliances. Call today for a showing!
Real Estatedailyhive.com

A look inside: $2.1M New Westminster mansion from Virgin River

Rich in history and star power, a spectacular New Westminster mansion just hit the market for $2,198,000. Up for sale by realtor Lori Fralic, the home at 122 First Street has been featured in several notable shows, including Supernatural and Virgin River. The basement of the 132-year-old Queen Anne-style mansion...
Real Estateruralintelligence.com

Berkshires Waterfront Contemporary

Spacious and bright, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom hom ein Sandisfield is sited on 1.4 beautifully landscaped acres. Featured in Berkshire Magazine, the home features a Scandinavianpstyle woodburning stove, metal roof with skylights, huge picture windows, spa-like bathrooms, a large patio facing the waterfront, and many other tasteful renovations. Listed at $990,000 by Stone House Properties.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Amazing Waterfront Retreat Offering the Ultimate Pacific Northwest Lifestyle

The living/dining room features dramatic 10-foot coffered ceilings with uncompromising water views as the backdrop, truly emphasizing its brilliance. The main living space is inviting with amazing flow, flexible layout options and seamlessly integrated indoor/outdoor spaces for your enjoyment year-round. The master bedroom was also transformed and features a spacious walk-in closet and spa-like six-piece en suite. Up a few steps you'll find a private office with a spectacular view, the perfect workspace.
Real Estateurbnlivn.com

Updated midcentury modern home in Magnolia

Built in 1959, 2515 W Smith St. is a sophisticated midcentury home with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Meticulously updated, the 3,980-square-foot property is seamlessly stylish and embodies attention to detail throughout. Situated in the Magnolia neighborhood, the home is steps from Ella Bailey Park and equidistant to both Ballard and downtown.