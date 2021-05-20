341 Cattleman Trail

Price: $175,000 | Bedrooms: 3 | Baths: 1 | 1,480 sq ft. Front row seating for gorgeous Kansas sunsets can be yours, but only if you act quickly. Nestled on the West edge of McPherson on 1 3/4 acres this one owner ranch style home is calling you. The outside is designed for ACTIVITY with its fenced pen (perfect for 4H projects: bucket calves, goats, a pony…), 2 level wood deck, patio, small fish pond, deck & power for your above ground pool…so much FUN! Inside the house you’ll still be able to see those sunsets through the wall of windows in the living room. The kitchen is packed full of cabinetry and a breakfast bar that flows into the dining area with built-in hutch. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room (with access to the back yard) and roughed in 3/4 bath. Unfinished basement is sound and an open slate, ready to accommodate your needs. A new roof is included in the pricing, and there is plenty of updates to do, but the payoff will be worth it. Properties like these don’t come available often, so make your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented to the Seller on Tuesday at 5:30.