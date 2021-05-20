FBA Book Club to discuss book about Nazi fugitive on June 9 via Zoom

Let’s get Faustian. (Literally.) It’s time to meet Eric…. Death is tending to his bees when there’s a breeze in his realm and the sound of feet running and someone going on about how they don’t want to die. The Unseen University also detects this, but the Archchancellor falls asleep before getting anything done about it, so the Bursar tries to figure out what to do and settles on the Rite of AshkEnte. They summon Death, who explains that Rincewind is the reason this is happening, as he’s trying to get back from the Dungeon Dimensions (see: the end of Sourcery). But he also tells him that the chances of that happening are exactly a million to one. That chance has, in fact, happened. Rincewind is summoned to a young demonologist’s house, and the young man—named Eric Thursley—demands that Rincewind grant him three wishes: mastery of the kingdoms of the world, to meet the most beautiful woman who ever lived, and to live forever. He does not believe that Rincewind isn’t a demon. The wizard can’t put his finger on what’s off about Eric until he realizes that he’s just thirteen years old.