Books & Literature

FBA Book Club to discuss book about Nazi fugitive on June 9 via Zoom

legalnews.com
 19 hours ago

The Book Club of the Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, will meet online to discuss “The Ratline: The Exalted Life and Mysterious Death of a Nazi Fugitive” by Phillipe Sands on Wednesday, June 9, beginning at noon via Zoom. The primary goal of the FBA Book Club...

legalnews.com
Books & LiteratureVox

RSVP now to talk Gold Diggers with Sanjena Sathian and the Vox Book Club

The Vox Book Club is linking to Bookshop.org to support local and independent booksellers. This May, the Vox Book Club is reading Sanjena Sathian’s assured and immersive debut novel, Gold Diggers. It’s got alchemy, heists, and diaspora politics, and it’s the kind of book that makes me have a lot of thoughts about Jonathan Lethem’s 2003 novel Fortress of Solitude.
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

Join Us for Virtual Book Club!

Our next book club pick is Take Me Home Tonight by Morgan Matson!. The Black Kids, Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From, Legendborn, These Violent Delights, Love & Olives, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Wings of Ebony, and The Last Magician. Now we’re reading Take Me...
Sinsinawa, WIGalena Gazette

Native American Book Discussion: ‘There There: A Novel’ June 8

SINSINAWA, Wis.–The next book in Sinsinawa Mound Center’s Native American Book Discussion Series is “There There: A Novel.”. Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
Mashpee, MAcapenews.net

Jessie Baird Featured In New Book About Language

Jessie (Little Doe) Baird, vice chairwoman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council, was recently featured in a nonfiction book for teens and young adults titled “Alphamaniacs: Builders of 26 Wonders of the Word” by Paul Fleischman with art by Melissa Sweet. The book was published by Candlewick Press last year.
Books & Literaturethecolonytx.gov

Brown Bag Book Club

Join TCPL’s Brown Bag Book Club! For our next meeting we will discuss Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. This title is available at TCPL and is also available as a downloadable e-book and audiobook via Hoopla, a free TCPL resource. New members welcome. Register online at tcpl.ticketleap.com....
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Mystery Book Club Slated

WATERTOWN — Friends of the Watertown Library share the safe continuation of the Mystery Book Club discussions, hosted by retired Taft instructor Robin Osborn. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. monthly, usually the third Wednesday of the month, via Zoom. The next meeting is planned for May 19, discussing “The Winter Queen” by Boris Akunin, and on June 16, discussing “The Waters of Eternal Youth” by Donna Leon. All area readers are invited to join in these discussions. Anyone interested should email osbornrobin82@gmail.com for an invitation to the Zoom meeting.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
WBEZ

Nerdette Book Club: Susie Yang On ‘White Ivy’

Welcome back to Nerdette Book Club! It’s just like a regular book club only you never have to leave your house! This month’s pick is White Ivy by Susie Yang. It’s a thrilling debut about a young Chinese American woman harboring a dark obsession for her childhood crush. Listen to...
Sandy, ORsandy.or.us

Women's Book Club

For women who love good books and like to talk about them. Join us on Zoom to discuss Lab Girl by Hope Jahren. To receive a Zoom invitation, please email Susie Jenkins at sjenkins@ci.sandy.or.us.
Books & Literatureala.org

Notable Children’s Books – June 2021 Discussions

Each year the ALSC Notable Children’s Books Committee identifies the best of the best in children’s books. According to the Notables Criteria, “notable” is defined as: Worthy of note or notice, important, distinguished, outstanding. As applied to children’s books, notable should be thought to include books of especially commendable quality, books that exhibit venturesome creativity, and books of fiction, information, poetry and pictures for all age levels (birth through age 14) that reflect and encourage children’s interests in exemplary ways.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Terry Pratchett Book Club

Let’s get Faustian. (Literally.) It’s time to meet Eric…. Death is tending to his bees when there’s a breeze in his realm and the sound of feet running and someone going on about how they don’t want to die. The Unseen University also detects this, but the Archchancellor falls asleep before getting anything done about it, so the Bursar tries to figure out what to do and settles on the Rite of AshkEnte. They summon Death, who explains that Rincewind is the reason this is happening, as he’s trying to get back from the Dungeon Dimensions (see: the end of Sourcery). But he also tells him that the chances of that happening are exactly a million to one. That chance has, in fact, happened. Rincewind is summoned to a young demonologist’s house, and the young man—named Eric Thursley—demands that Rincewind grant him three wishes: mastery of the kingdoms of the world, to meet the most beautiful woman who ever lived, and to live forever. He does not believe that Rincewind isn’t a demon. The wizard can’t put his finger on what’s off about Eric until he realizes that he’s just thirteen years old.
Coralville, IAcoralville.org

Zoom: It's a Mystery Book Group

Register here to receive Zoom links for It's a Mystery Discussions. 'It’s a Mystery' is a mystery book discussion group that has met at the Coralville Public Library for over twenty years. We meet on the second Wednesday of each month at 10:00 am, and you are welcome to join in any time. Come when the book sounds good, or to every meeting.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
KARE 11

#Sunrisers Book Club Review: The Midnight Library

Editor's note: The book discussed here contains a storyline about suicide. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig is about a library where every book provides you to try out another life you could have lived. After years of depression and hours of bad news, Nora Seed feels as if she...
Albuquerque, NMDaily Lobo

Local sci-fi book club enjoys monthly literature discussions

Albuquerque’s Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Club meets monthly for virtual discussions regarding science fiction and fantasy novels, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jared Francisco, the leader of the book club, said the club provides for engaging discussions and helps his personal goal of reading more and with an increased speed. “I like...
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Chat features Oropeza’s book about Tijerina

A UC Davis Humanities Institute’s Book Chat event will discuss “The King of Adobe” by Lorena Oropeza at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, via Zoom webinar. In 1967, Reies López Tijerina led an armed takeover of a New Mexico courthouse in the name of land rights for disenfranchised Spanish-speaking locals. The small-scale raid thrust Tijerina and his cause into the national spotlight, catalyzing an entire generation of activists. In this fascinating full biography of Tijerina (1926-2015), UC Davis history professor Oropeza offers a fresh and unvarnished look at one of the most controversial, criticized and misunderstood activists of the civil-rights era.
Alliance, OHCanton Repository

Rodman Library book club meets via Zoom on May 20

ALLIANCE – Rodman Public Library's online book club “Books & Coffee” will meet May 20 at 10:30 a.m., according to a news release. The selected title will be “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” by Heather Morris. Copies are available at the Main and Branch libraries, through the library’s catalog, or digitally through the Ohio Digital Library or Hoopla.
Books & Literatureseniorplanet.org

Senior Planet Book Club: Klara and the Sun

The votes have been counted and we are pleased to announce that our next online Book Club offering is….. For week one of our book club, please read parts 1 and 2 by Tuesday May, 18th. Then come back to https://seniorplanet.org/articles/online-book-club/ and we will open a conversation in the comments...
Laguna Beach, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach author Kaira Rouda will discuss latest book on May 7

Laguna Beach Books invites the public on May 7 at 5 p.m. to join a free Zoom virtual event with award-winning author Kaira Rouda as she discusses her latest novel. Rouda will have a conversation with radio host, Marrie Stone as they discuss her latest work. A Laguna Beach resident, Kaira is an author of psychological suspense novels including Best Day Ever and All the Difference.
Books & LiteraturePioneer Press

Literary calendar: Bestselling author Brian Freeman discusses books, film deal

CHRISTOPHER ELIAS: Visiting assistant professor of history and American Studies at St. Olaf College discusses his debut book “Gossip Men: J. Edgar Hoover, Joe McCarthy, Roy Cohn, and the Politics of Insinuation,” in conversation with Kevin Boyle, professor of American History at Northwestern University and National Book Award-winner for “Arc of Justice: A Saga of Race, Civil Rights and Murder in the Jazz Age.” 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, live-streamed on Magers & Quinn Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Books & Literaturedailyjournal.net

Amy Dalton: Choosing books for book club

There are so many book clubs out there, from groups of friends who like to chat about whatever they’ve been reading, to huge, online clubs with online discussions, apps and Twitter hashtags. Reading may be a solitary activity, but a book club makes it social. Talking about what you have...