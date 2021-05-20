Rhodes Looks Back on Career in Public Service

On the morning after participating in his final regular business meeting of the Mayor and City Council- Cumberland City Administrator Jeff Rhodes joined WCBC’s “Dave Norman Show” to discuss his pending retirement and look back on his career. Rhodes, 62, announced his plans to retire last November, and although June 1st will be his official last day, he will essentially be stepping down from day to operations in the next week. Rhodes began working for the city as director of community development in 1997 and was appointed city administrator in 2011. Asked to point to his greatest success on the job, Rhodes said helping turn a nearly $2 million deficit ten years ago into a $3.7 million surplus today. In addition he says he is most proud of the work his team has done in securing grants for the city…