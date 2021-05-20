newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Rhodes Looks Back on Career in Public Service

WCBC Radio
 19 hours ago

On the morning after participating in his final regular business meeting of the Mayor and City Council- Cumberland City Administrator Jeff Rhodes joined WCBC’s “Dave Norman Show” to discuss his pending retirement and look back on his career. Rhodes, 62, announced his plans to retire last November, and although June 1st will be his official last day, he will essentially be stepping down from day to operations in the next week. Rhodes began working for the city as director of community development in 1997 and was appointed city administrator in 2011. Asked to point to his greatest success on the job, Rhodes said helping turn a nearly $2 million deficit ten years ago into a $3.7 million surplus today. In addition he says he is most proud of the work his team has done in securing grants for the city…

www.wcbcradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Service#Stepping Down#Community Development#City Administrator#Career Development#Retirement Community#Wcbc#Csx Transportation#Mayor#November#West Side#Success#Disappointments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Appomattox County, VAtimesvirginian.com

Looking Back

Appomattox County Public Schools Superintendent Earl Smith announced that educational television would be seen every day of the school year, beginning with the September term. This year, 7th and 8th graders’ science classes were supplemented by TV instruction each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Next year the TV science supplement will be for 6th and 7th grade, and either art or music will be taught to grades four through six.
Clay County, MOmycouriertribune.com

County establishes bicentennial commission

CLAY COUNTY — As Aug. 10 will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s statehood, the Clay County Commission established a citizen-led commission to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial celebration. The group will also look to how the county will commemorate it's pending 200th anniversary, which takes place in January. “The bicentennial commission’s...
Politicsmageenews.com

Magee Board of Alderman Recap for May 4th meeting

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee Board of Alderman met Tuesday, May 4, 2021 for their regular scheduled meeting. Johnny Runnels met before the board concerned about...
Politicsloc.gov

Celebrating Public Service Recognition Week

This past week, organizations across the country have been celebrating public service workers and honoring the work they do. For the past 36 years, Public Service Recognition Week has honored those who serve our nation as federal, state, county, local, and tribal government employees. We asked our staff which public services they were most grateful for.
Politicsalexandriava.gov

Community Services Board Public Hearing

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:The Alexandria Community Services Board (CSB) is holding a virtual public hearing on May 13 at 6:30 p.m. to receive comment on the needs of Alexandrians with mental illness, developmental disability or a substance use dependency. Register, get additional information and see the proposed FY22 CSB Budget by Area of Disability at www.alexandriava.gov/DCHS.
Collin County, TXwylienews.com

Public gets look at mobility future

Roland Krier is concerned about traffic, specifically 18-wheelers, coming from the area behind the Walmart in Wylie, where a railway distribution park sits. “My wife has become terrified to drive her new car because they are all over the place, night and day,” said Krier, who lives in Nevada. “And we seem to have an extreme increase of traffic because of it. When you have an 18-wheeler and a four-wheeler together, that doesn’t blend too good.”
Ouray County, COouraynews.com

OURAY COUNTY LOOKING BACK

From the Ouray County Herald, Ouray County Plaindealer and the Ridgway Sun. 50 YEARS AGO May 13, 1971 - Passersby were rather interested and amused when work began Friday morning last week on the new “Youth Park,” on the Main Street lot belonging to Benje Kuehling. Miss Janet Ruhge and 18 members of the kindergarten class with Mrs. Tom Sluga and Conde and Mrs. Doris Sutton came to work an hour on litter pickup. A big stack of weeds and three big cans of litter were ready…
Canton, NCmy40.tv

Canton town manager resigns

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers has confirmed Town Manager Jason Burrell has resigned. Burrell was suspended indefinitely without pay last month. On Thursday night, the town board voted to accept his letter of resignation. State law regarding government personnel prevents any further disclosure. Smathers said Burrell worked...
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Public Service Partnerships

On FEDtalk this week, join us for a Public Service Recognition Week Special on partnerships to support public servants. Joan Melanson from Long Term Care Partners (LTCP) and Joyce Warner from the Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund (FEEA) sit down to discuss how these organization have and continue to support public service.
Economylegalnewsline.com

NELSON MULLINS RILEY & SCARBOROUGH: Jake Carroll Elected Vice Chair and Chair-Elect of the Atlanta Bar Association’s Construction Section

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough issued the following announcement on May 12. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP Atlanta associate Jake Carroll has been elected Vice Chair and Chair-Elect of the Construction Section of the Atlanta Bar Association. The announcement was made during the Section’s final virtual breakfast meeting of the 2020-2021 year. Carroll will serve in this capacity from June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
Politicscityofmidlandmi.gov

Now Accepting Appreciation of Beautification Nominations

May 14, 2021 – Midland’s Beautification Advisory Committee asks residents to nominate a friend, neighbor, or even someone they don’t know for making Midland more beautiful. The committee is accepting nominations for the annual Appreciation of Beautification Awards for Landscaping Accomplishments and Structural/Site Improvements made to residential and non-residential (business)...
Politicsmadisoncountyjournal.com

Hundreds turn out to honor Madison County first responders

Hundreds of people turned out to Reunion Parkway on Thursday evening for a Madison County Parade of Honor to show support for the county's first responders. Volunteers gave out American flags to spectators and collected money to support the county's first responders. Representatives from every law enforcement and fire department...
PoliticsCottonwood County Citizen Online

Mt. Lake pharmacy to receive honor from city

The Mt. Lake Chamber of Commerce recently presented its First $2 in Business Award to new owner Erica Schroeder and the staff at Peterson Pharmacy and Gifts. The pharmacy also is being recognized as the Mt. Lake Chamber Business of the Month for the month of May. But the pharmacy...
RestaurantsThe Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Benton plan, budget develop

City, restaurants expect first phase introduced by Memorial Day. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for the past five decades, and was a college journalism instructor for 17 years.
PoliticsGrand Island Independent

Central Nebraska Drug Court coordinator resigns after six years

Todd Rosno has resigned as Central Nebraska Drug Court coordinator. In a letter dated April 27 to the CNDC board, Rosno announced his resignation would be effective May 10. He has served as Drug Court coordinator since February 2015. “It is evident that I am a distraction to the board...
Homelesswhatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless changes name and look

For the first time since its founding in 1988, the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless has changed its name to the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness. The name change occurred for many important and ongoing reasons, according to the organization;. “The language we use to speak on, speak...
Kansas City, MOnortheastnews.net

Mattie Rhodes builds back community at monthly event

Mattie Rhodes Center is hosting a community outreach event at Budd Park May 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is rescheduled from May 8 due to rain in the forecast. Molly Manske, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Mattie Rhodes Center, said the goal of the event is to build more of a sense of community in the Northeast Kansas City area.
Law Enforcementshowmegrantcounty.com

Marion City Hall

Please join the FOP, Marion Police Chief Haley, and members of the Marion Police Department as they honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. We'll meet at City Hall near the Police Memorial at the intersection of 3rd and McClure Sts. in Marion.