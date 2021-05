As I touched on in the introduction, the world of Data Science is vast and complicated, and actually involves a coagulation of multiple skill-sets from multiple disciplines. Lacking in some of these disciplines without properly understanding your role can most certainly generate some problems, so it is good to know the specifications of the work that you are going to be involved in and the requirement for such work. That being said, this can also be entirely different depending on what exactly might want to be done with Data Science.