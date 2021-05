Blockchain technology is a powerful tool for broadcasting and recording information, Red Date's Yifan He says. The names we have for blockchain and distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) are entirely inappropriate. They describe ways to store data, which does not capture its function as a new way to transmit it. What makes blockchain so transformative is its data transmission protocol. It distributes data in a manner of “broadcasting,” as opposed to linear transmissions the vast majority of IT processes use.