LEGAL NOTICE Johnson Coun...

Johnson County Purchasing Agent, Ralph McBroom, is accepting proposals for the following. Uniforms for Johnson County Corrections Center Employees. Specifications may be obtained from the Purchasing Department, at 1102 E. Kilpatrick, St. B, Cleburne, Texas 76031. The closing date for the RFP is June 11, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. CST. For additional information contact Ralph McBroom C.P.M, Johnson County Purchasing Agent at (817) 556-6384. Documents can be obtained at http://www.johnsoncountytx.org/departments/rfp-list.marketplace.cleburnetimesreview.com