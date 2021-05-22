3 Movies That Were Filmed in Fresno

Randy Jacob / Unsplash

Known as the largest city in Central Valley, Fresno offers a lively getaway for people of all ages. With its festivals, gardens, awesome cuisine, and cultural attractions, the city is surely a place to visit and shoot movies!

Here are some of the movies filmed in Fresno:

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is directed by the famous Steven Spielberg. Starring the biggest names in Hollywood including Cate Blanchett and Harrison Ford, this movie is a box office hit, grossing millions on its first week. With its 122 minutes running time, this Indiana Jones sequel becomes the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

The story started in 1957 when Professor Henry Jones, Jr. or also known as Indiana Jones received a coded message from an old colleague. Before long, Indiana takes a dangerous quest to locate his friend, Professor Oxley, and the mysterious Crystal Skull of Akator. Eventually, Indiana explores jungles and the lost city of gold in an adrenaline-charge journey.

As Indiana continues the rescue mission and the treasure hunt, he discovers the secret of the ancient temple.

Filming Locations:

Eagle Field, Firebaugh, Fresno, California, USA

Chandler Field, Fresno, California, USA

Star Trek IV: Voyage Home (1986)

With 4 Oscar nominations, Star Trek IV: Voyage Home is surely a timeless movie you can still enjoy even after over 30 years. As the fourth movie in the franchise, Star Trek IV: Voyage Home is directed by Leonard Nimoy and written by several writers. Released in 1986 by Paramount Pictures as a box office hit, the 122-minute movie grossed more than $100 million.

Star Trek IV: Voyage Home is an incredible alien-adventure movie starring William Shatner as Kirk and DeForest Kelle as McCoy. The story starts when Frank and his crew attempt to save the Earth from the threats of mysterious aliens who are destroying the atmosphere and evaporating the ocean. The only way to save the planet is to retrieve the now-extinct whales by traveling back in 1986 San Francisco.

Eventually, Kirk and his crew arrive back into a world of punk and pizza where they use whales to try sending the aliens away from Earth.

Filming Location:

Intersection of Grant & Fresno, North Beach, San Francisco, California, USA

Just Like Heaven (2005)

A romantic comedy with good twists, Just Like Heaven is a must watch. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo, the 95-minute movie is a box office hit, grossing more than $100 million worldwide. Reese’s character, Elizabeth, is a dedicated doctor who gets into a tragic car crash resulting in a coma, meets a landscape architect, David, in an unexpected, supernatural way.

Their love story starts when David rents Elizabeth’s old apartment and sees Elizabeth through her amnesiac ethereal form. David believes Elizabeth is a ghost and hires priests, Asian women, and Daryll to get rid of her spirit. However, when none of it worked out and Elizabeth continues to annoy him, he eventually gives in and helps her discover the past she can’t remember. The journey to finding what happened to Elizabeth bonds them together and soon, the resentment turns into love.

Elizabeth wakes up from a coma but she doesn’t remember David. After a few months, Elizabeth feels something is missing and goes up to her garden on the rooftop where she sees David watering her garden. Elizabeth feels a connection with David and remembers everything when she touches him.

Filming Location:

Fresno St, San Francisco, California, USA

Did you already see these movies or do you know any other movie that was shot in Anaheim? Let me know in the comments...

