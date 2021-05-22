newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

3 Movies That Were Filmed in Fresno

Posted by 
Just Go
Just Go
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Xy8k_0a5PFOVz00
Randy Jacob / Unsplash

Known as the largest city in Central Valley, Fresno offers a lively getaway for people of all ages. With its festivals, gardens, awesome cuisine, and cultural attractions, the city is surely a place to visit and shoot movies!

Here are some of the movies filmed in Fresno:

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is directed by the famous Steven Spielberg. Starring the biggest names in Hollywood including Cate Blanchett and Harrison Ford, this movie is a box office hit, grossing millions on its first week. With its 122 minutes running time, this Indiana Jones sequel becomes the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

The story started in 1957 when Professor Henry Jones, Jr. or also known as Indiana Jones received a coded message from an old colleague. Before long, Indiana takes a dangerous quest to locate his friend, Professor Oxley, and the mysterious Crystal Skull of Akator. Eventually, Indiana explores jungles and the lost city of gold in an adrenaline-charge journey.

As Indiana continues the rescue mission and the treasure hunt, he discovers the secret of the ancient temple.

Filming Locations:

Eagle Field, Firebaugh, Fresno, California, USA

Chandler Field, Fresno, California, USA

Star Trek IV: Voyage Home (1986)

With 4 Oscar nominations, Star Trek IV: Voyage Home is surely a timeless movie you can still enjoy even after over 30 years. As the fourth movie in the franchise, Star Trek IV: Voyage Home is directed by Leonard Nimoy and written by several writers. Released in 1986 by Paramount Pictures as a box office hit, the 122-minute movie grossed more than $100 million.

Star Trek IV: Voyage Home is an incredible alien-adventure movie starring William Shatner as Kirk and DeForest Kelle as McCoy. The story starts when Frank and his crew attempt to save the Earth from the threats of mysterious aliens who are destroying the atmosphere and evaporating the ocean. The only way to save the planet is to retrieve the now-extinct whales by traveling back in 1986 San Francisco.

Eventually, Kirk and his crew arrive back into a world of punk and pizza where they use whales to try sending the aliens away from Earth.

Filming Location:

Intersection of Grant & Fresno, North Beach, San Francisco, California, USA

Just Like Heaven (2005)

A romantic comedy with good twists, Just Like Heaven is a must watch. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo, the 95-minute movie is a box office hit, grossing more than $100 million worldwide. Reese’s character, Elizabeth, is a dedicated doctor who gets into a tragic car crash resulting in a coma, meets a landscape architect, David, in an unexpected, supernatural way.

Their love story starts when David rents Elizabeth’s old apartment and sees Elizabeth through her amnesiac ethereal form. David believes Elizabeth is a ghost and hires priests, Asian women, and Daryll to get rid of her spirit. However, when none of it worked out and Elizabeth continues to annoy him, he eventually gives in and helps her discover the past she can’t remember. The journey to finding what happened to Elizabeth bonds them together and soon, the resentment turns into love.

Elizabeth wakes up from a coma but she doesn’t remember David. After a few months, Elizabeth feels something is missing and goes up to her garden on the rooftop where she sees David watering her garden. Elizabeth feels a connection with David and remembers everything when she touches him.

Filming Location:

Fresno St, San Francisco, California, USA

Did you already see these movies or do you know any other movie that was shot in Anaheim? Let me know in the comments...

Sources:

https://www.visitcalifornia.com/au/attraction/fresno

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0367882/plotsummary

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0092007/

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0425123/?ref_=adv_li_tt

View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
Just Go

Just Go

California State
6K+
Followers
351
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Fresno, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
William Shatner
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Leonard Nimoy
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Car Crash#Voyage Home#Paramount Pictures#Asian#Usa Star Trek#Firebaugh#Fresno St#Crystal Skull Of Akator#Filming Locations#Awesome#North Beach#Professor Henry Jones#Central Valley#Love#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Movies
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Kansas

Kansas is home to many world-renowned films because of its wonders that attract many filmmakers worldwide!. Before American settlers moved west, Kansas was home to nomadic tribes that hunted bison. The Spanish explored this region in the 16th century, and French fur trappers traded with the locals. It officially became part of the United States in 1803 with the Louisiana Purchase, but it wasn't officially opened for settlement until 1854 with the Kansas-Nebraska Act.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Just Go

3 Most Followed TikTokers from San Diego

According to their own website, TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Its mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. What started as a trend for young boys and girls turned into one of the fastest-growing social networks of all time. Almost all over the world people are recording millions of videos every day.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Beaches to visit in San Diego in 2021

San Diego city is located in the State of California along the Pacific Ocean coast. Its population as of 2019 is estimated to be 1,423,851, which makes this city the eighth-most populated city in the United States and second-most in California after Los Angeles.
Oregon StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the Main Filming Locations in Oregon

Filmmakers from worldwide flock to Oregon to feature the state in some of the most outstanding films!. Oregon is between Washington State and California in the Pacific Northwest. Its uniqueness is because Great Britain and the United States disputed ownership of portions of land there as late as the 19th century. However, it was not until the Oregon Treaty, signed in 1846 and ratified in 1848, ended. Then, in the Civil War loomed, the state was admitted to the Union in 1859.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

The Best Burger Restaurants in San Diego

San Diego city is located in the State of California along the Pacific Ocean coast. Its population as of 2019 is estimated to be 1,423,851, which makes this city the eighth-most populated city in the United States and second-most in California after Los Angeles.
Fontana, CAPosted by
Just Go

3 Movies With a Major Shooting Location in Fontana

Besides being a tourist attraction, Fontana has been an attraction for film shooting. Many award-winning films have been made here. Founded in 1913, Fontana is known to be an excellent place to live with a population of over 0.2 million. Being a little cheaper than Los Angeles, this is an attraction point for traveling. Fontana built up from a rural to bustling manufacturing center and big thanks to the film industry which made it even more recognizable.
Colorado StatePosted by
Just Go

The Best Burger Restaurants in Colorado

The state of Colorado is located in the Mountain West sub-region of the Western United States. It adds up most of the Southern Rocky Mountains as well as the northeastern portion of the Colorado Plateau and the western edge of the Great Plains. Colorado is the eighth-most largest state by region and 21st most populated state.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the main filming locations in California

The state of California offers many opportunities for filmmakers who want to show the world what the state has to offer. The Mexican War was ended by a treaty between Mexico and the United States in 1848. The treaty gave the United States vast portions of the Southwest, including present-day California. Several days previously, on January 24, 1848, gold was discovered on the American River near Sacramento, and the ensuing gold rush contributed to California's admission into the Union.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Just Go

3 Movies that were actually filmed in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is not just known for being the “Sparkling city by the sea” but also for playing a major role in very successful movies. The Gulf coast Capital covers an area of 1266km2 of Texas by being home for a population of 300 000+. The city is blessed and the meaning of its name confirms that as Corpus Christi means “the body of Christ” in Latin. The city contributes to the state’s economy mainly by tourism and hospitality industry. Most of the tourists visit the city for kiteboarding, windsurfing, kite flying and sailing as this is one of the best cities which has high wind speed in North America and that made Corpus Christi one of the host cities for the Windsurfing World Championship. Also, the millions of migrating birds should also be mentioned because they attract a fair share of the tourists as well.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the Main Filming Location in Mississippi

Mississippi is getting many fans from most filmmakers who wish to feature the beautiful state in their movies!. Mississippi is a state in the Southeastern region of the United States, bordered to the north by Tennessee; to the east by Alabama; to the south by the Gulf of Mexico; southwest by Louisiana; and northwest Arkansas. The Mississippi River primarily defines Mississippi's western boundary. The populous and most significant state in the United States in Mississippi, the 32nd largest state. In 2018, Greater Jackson had an estimated population of 580,166, making it the state's most populous metropolitan area. Jackson is the state's capital and largest city.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Fresno, CAFresno Bee

Let us now reckon with Fresno Unified’s exclusion of Armenians

We are about to select a name for the newest school in Fresno Unified, the 111th campus, if my count is correct. I say “we” because the naming of a school, at its purest expression, is a community’s choice. The usual school board politics need not rear its head. After all, the person so honored is often dead. He or she seeks no recognition. He or she pulls no strings. The selection of a name, if done in accordance with the people’s will, might even say something charitable about our city.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: California. Where Are Your Good Spots?

California is a state on the west coast of the United States and is home to many of the most popular destinations not only nationally, but globally including; Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Yosemite National Park. In addition, California has the largest economy out of the United States and a bigger economy than most countries globally, except a few leading countries.
California StateDaily Breeze

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”